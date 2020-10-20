[School List] Shala Darpan Rajasthan 2021: Register rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The school education department of the Rajasthan state is launched the portal name Shala Darpan Portal. To use this portal, you have to log in to the portal. In this discussion, we will talk about how to use the portal and how to do registration in the portal.

The government has launched this portal for the use of students, teachers, and parents of the state. However, this portal is also used to increase the education level of the state.

The government has launched the portal for the betterment of the literacy of the state. With the help of the portal, you also can increase the literacy level of the state. This portal is used in many ways.

In this article, we will tell you that at what purpose this portal can be used. However, the Rajasthan government has launched this portal, so there are some benefits f the portal. We also count the benefits of the portal.

About the Shala Darpan Portal:

The Rajasthan government has taken an excellent step towards the educational development of the state. The government has launched a digital platform for education. The various work that the teachers have to do after coming into school now can do on from their home only with the use of the portal.

The government will allow the government school to use this portal and use all the features of the portal. However, to use this portal, the person has first to do the registration on the portal.

So here, we will talk about how to the registration on the portal. The government makes this digital step towards education as a part of the central government’s Digital India Program. In the year 2015, the central government has launched a program named Digital India Program.

However, In this CORONA era, every work has become digital, and people like to work online only. This portal is also an online portal and does the things online only. So this portal will be very helpful for ht teachers, students, and people of the government school of the Rajasthan state.

On the portal, the total information regarding the government schools available in the Rajasthan state is available.

If you are living in the Rajasthan state and you are finding the school for your children, and you don’t know more about the education of the Rajasthan state, then you can open this portal, and you will get all the information on this porta.

However, on this portal, the government makes the details about the teachers of the government school.

You also check the name of the teaches and content them personally by seeing the name of the teaches on the portal.

However, there are many other services that are available on the portal. You can search the school name on the portal, and You can see the report of the school and students of the school on the portal.

You can suggest that the portal the suggestion tab is also available on the portal, staff details are also available on the portal.

Benefits Of The ShalaDarpan Portal:

On the portal, the people of the state will able to get the management information system.

The people can give their suggestions on the portal.

People can check employee details of the school in the portal.

Increase the efficiency of the portal

Less time-consuming process.

Registration procedure of the Portal:

To use the portal named Shala Darpan, you have to log in to the portal firstly. We will give you the procedure for the portal registration. For the registration of the portal, you should visit the official site of the portal.

The name of the site is rajshaladarpan.nic.in. When you click on the site, the login option will avail of the portal. You have to click on the login tab. Next, you have to enter the user name password of the portal.

After the registration, the pern has to click on the submit button. Then the process of the registration will be done.