Shakira speaks out before the boom of COVID-19 in Barranquilla

Shakira made a call on Tuesday to the inhabitants of her native Barranquilla, one of the main outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in Colombia, to be “more civic” and remove that city from the crisis it is experiencing due to the health emergency.

“Now more than ever we have to be more civic, more orderly, more united to be able to get our people ahead, to be able to take to the streets of our Barranquilla and our Atlantic region to celebrate the victory over this pandemic with the joy that It characterizes us, ”Shakira said in a video published by the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

In Barranquilla at least 12,360 people have been infected with COVID-19, of which 645 died and 3,845 overcame the disease.

In Atlántico, the Caribbean department of which that city is the capital, there are 22,777 confirmed cases and 1,107 patients have died, including those in Barranquilla.

In this sense, Shakira stated: “This pandemic is seriously affecting us and we have to stop this virus that is so easily spread. How? With hand washing, wearing masks and staying home. “

“I know it is very difficult but we must try with all our might, for the thousands of lives at stake,” said the singer from Barranquilla.

On June 22, the actress Sofía Vergara, who was also born in that Caribbean city, stated that the “situation in Barranquilla is getting a little difficult, there have been many cases lately and the virus is getting out of control”, so who called on citizens to stay home.

“We have to make an effort, I call on them to try to make an effort to stay at home, I know it is not easy, I am going crazy,” said the interpreter of Gloria in the comedy “Modern Family” in a video released by the Mayor of Barranquilla.

He added: “I know that there are people who have needs, who cannot stay at home because they have to go out to work. So those who can stay at home, please stay at home: do not go out to party, do not go out for a walk, this is not the time. It is not worth risking our family, the people you love, to go out for a walk. ”