Shahid Kapoor sings such a Funny song

Shahid Kapoor sings such a disrespectful song, VIDEO’s fans laughed

Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood, has given such a surprise to his fans by sharing a video that stops people from laughing.

Bollywood’s Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, who, due to both his acting ability and his dashing looks has made him one of the most favorite celebrities of today. On social media he is very active, sharing personal and professional information with his fans as well as sharing his work.

A video in which Shahid Kapoor demonstrates his singing talent has been shared with fans. It has left his fans in a state of laughter.

Fans of Shahid laughed at the video for the song Be sure.

Shahid Kapoor has actually uploaded a video to his Instagram. This video shows him to be funny. Since this video is a funny video, it shows his talent to the fans. It is funny because he is showing the fans who are in the video that he can even make the video look real by shooting it with a phony filter.

What a fan said.

Seeing this video may bring a smile to your face too. It is so funny you may laugh out loud. Their fans watching it are also responding in the same manner by making laughter emoticons in the comment section. On Twitter, one fan commented “Hey brother, where were you sitting?” Another fan added, “I guess I’m having a problem” to his line on the Shahid Kapoor video.

It is expected that Sahid will appear in this film.

In terms of work, Shahid will soon be seen in the very anticipated international remake of South’s most successful action-thriller Jersey. In this film, he can be seen as a cricketer, played by Shahid Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor will star in the film with his father Pankaj Kapoor in the lead role along with Arjun Kapoor.