Shadow and Bone Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy series that will be released on Netflix. The cast and crew of the upcoming television series Shadow and Bone include Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan or The Darkling, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev.

The remaining cast of Shadow and Bone includes Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Zoe Wanamaker as Baghra, Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk, Julian Kostov as Fedyor Kaminsky, Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia Zhabin, and Daisy Head as Genya Safin.

It also includes Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Simon Sears as Ivan, and Jasmine Blackborow as Marie.

The series Shadow and Bone created by Eric Heisserer and is based on Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo. It includes in Grisha Trilogy.

The television series Shadow and Bone was completed under 21 Laps Entertainment. The series was shot in Hungary. It will be released on Netflix.

The release date of the upcoming television series Shadow and Bone is confirmed and announced. The series is set to release on 23rd April 2021 on Netflix.

In the series, there will be eight episodes titled A Searching Burst of Light, and We are All Someone’s Monster, The Making at the Heart of the World, Otkazat’sya, Show Me Who You Are, The Heart is An Arrow, The Unsea, and No Mourners.

Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Pouya Shahbazian, Leigh Bardugo, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry were the executive producers of the series Shadow and Bone.

The series Shadow and Bone is a fantasy series. Lee Toland Kri directed iteger, Dan Liu, Mairzee Almas, and Jeremy Webb.

The shooting of the series Shadow and Bone was started in October 2019, and it was ended in February 2020. Joseph Trapanese composed the music in the series.

