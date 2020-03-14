NEWS

Seville suspends Easter processions over coronavirus concerns – Mayor

March 14, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

MADRID (1) – The mayor of the southern Spanish metropolis of Seville talked about on Saturday Holy Week processions could possibly be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I want to speak primarily probably the most troublesome willpower I’ve taken in my 5 years as mayor, the suspension of the Holy Week processions 2020,” Seville mayor Juan Espadas Cejas wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Jessica Jones and Belen Carreno; Enhancing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *