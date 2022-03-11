Severance Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Severance is an American sci-fi television series. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Severance is full of drama, sci-fi, and mystery. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Severance.

Severance Season 2:

In the series Severance, Mark leads a team of office workers, and their memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

At the time when a strange and mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it starts a journey to find the truth about their jobs.

The series Severance was created by Dan Erickson. It stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry. It was written by Mohamad el Masri, Dan Erickson, Wei-Ning Yu, Anna Ouyang Moench, Andrew Colville, and Kari Drake.

It was directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. The first season of the series Severance is currently airing on Apple TV+.

It includes a total of nine episodes titled Good News About Hell, Half Loop, In Perpetuity, The You You Are, The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design, Hide and Seek, Defiant Jazz, What’s for Dinner, and The We We Are.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Severance. We expect that Severance Season 2 will also include a total of nine episodes. Let’s see.

The series Severance was executively produced by Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, and John Cameron. It was produced by Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Aoife McArdle, Amanda Overton, and Gerry Robert Byrne.

The length of each episode of the series Severance ranges from 46 to 57 minutes. It was made under Red Hour Productions and Endeavor Content. Apple Inc. distributed the series, Severance. The series Severance has arrived on Apple TV+.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Severance is happening or not.

Is Severance Season 2 Happening?

Yes, Severance Season 2 is happening. The second season of the series Severance was recently confirmed by Apple TV.

The series Severance Season 2 will soon be released by Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next. The shooting of the second season of the series Severance is set to start on 14th May 2022 in New Jersey and New York.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Severance, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Severance.

Severance Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Severance Season 2 below.

Adam Scott as Mark Scout Zach Cherry as Dylan Britt Lower as Helly Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick Jen Tullock as Devon Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey Michael Chernus as Ricken John Turturro as Irving Christopher Walken as Burt Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer Michael Cumpsty as Mr. Graner Nikki M. James as Alexa Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie Michael Siberry as James Eagan Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Severance.

Severance Season 1 Review:

Severance Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Severance will receive a very positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the first season of the series Severance, we have seen that Helly says yes to help Mark with recreating the map just before Mrs. Casey discovers them as well as brings them back to MDR.

At the same time, Dylan as well as Irving walk Burt back to O&D and also reluctantly accept an offer to come inside.

After that, Dylan finds a copy of the massacre painting hidden in the storage of O&D, but later the trio notice that the painting instead depicts MDR employees massacring O&D employees.

Later, Burt takes Dylan as well as Irving to the unlabelled back room and soon introduces them to his department members as friends. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the first season of the series Severance will be continued in the second season of the series Severance. No announcement has been made about the plot of the second season of the series Severance.

If we get any update about the second season of the series Severance, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Severance.

Severance Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Severance Season 2 has not been revealed yet. We expect that it will soon be announced after the completion of the first season of the series Severance.

Here's our NEW Official Trailer for #Severance. Excited to finally share this show! Starts streaming on @appletv Feb 18. https://t.co/2tflQi6bP0 pic.twitter.com/F3E7tIdod4 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 18, 2022

It seems that Severance Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will be released on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Severance has started airing on 18th February 2022 on Apple TV+. It will soon be completed on 8th April 2022.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Kung Fu, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Severance.

Severance Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Severance Season 2 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Severance. It was released by Apple TV on 18th January 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Severance Season 2?

You can watch the series Severance on Apple TV+. We expect that Severance Season 2 will soon be released on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Severance on Netflix?

The series Severance is not available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website frequently to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.