It appears like Seventeen’s The8 has a new track in retailer for followers, coming this Might 8 at 1 PM KST!

The idol has shared an artsy teaser picture by way of Seventeen’s official SNS, indicating that he’ll be releasing his new track “那幕 (Falling Down)” later this week. The expressive, painterly model of the teaser picture hints at a dramatic temper to The8’s upcoming launch.

Keep tuned!