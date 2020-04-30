Seventeen’s DK cries on livestream after being overcome with emotions of gratitude towards fans

Seventeen’s DK teared up whereas expressing his gratitude towards fans on V-Stay.

[rough trans] ⚔️: im simply actually grateful.. im not having a tricky time im actually grateful that i’m able to be ur supply of power.. all ur type phrases im grateful for that too. i didnt know i used to be gonna cry i really feel bizarre why m i crying i hope my members arent listening to this pic.twitter.com/hzsSaC9ASD — pleasure // nsfr (@_lililiyabbay) April 29, 2020

Throughout the V-Stay, Carats have been telling DK how grateful they’re and the way a lot they recognize him, which made him emotional. Within the audio clip, DK states: “Thanks. I am sorry. It is simply… I am so grateful. I am not having a tough time. It is simply because I am grateful. Simply that I could be a supply of power for you is one thing I am grateful for. And that you simply’re saying all these good issues… I am so grateful. I feel I am getting extra consolation than I am supplying you with so I am sorry and grateful. Ah, I did not know I used to be going to cry. It is unusual. Why am I crying? I want my members did not take heed to this.”

What do you suppose of this candy message?