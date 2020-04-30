NEWS

Seventeen’s DK cries on livestream after being overcome with emotions of gratitude towards fans

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

Seventeen’s DK teared up whereas expressing his gratitude towards fans on V-Stay

Throughout the V-Stay, Carats have been telling DK how grateful they’re and the way a lot they recognize him, which made him emotional. Within the audio clip, DK states: “Thanks. I am sorry. It is simply… I am so grateful. I am not having a tough time. It is simply because I am grateful. Simply that I could be a supply of power for you is one thing I am grateful for. And that you simply’re saying all these good issues… I am so grateful. I feel I am getting extra consolation than I am supplying you with so I am sorry and grateful. Ah, I did not know I used to be going to cry. It is unusual. Why am I crying? I want my members did not take heed to this.” 

What do you suppose of this candy message? 

READ  White House Advisor Fauci Says Schools Safe In The Fall, While LAUSD Maintains Possible May 1 Return

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.