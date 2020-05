Seventeen’s Dino and Vernon have teamed up for the newest launch of ‘Dino’s Danceology‘.

Dino has been releasing movies of his personal choreography by means of his sequence ‘Dino’s Danceology’, and for his newest video, fellow Seventeen member Vernon joined him. The 2 groupmates filmed their dance cowl to Drake‘s 2020 monitor “Tootsie Slide“, selecting up the digital camera in the midst of the choreography in pleasure.

Watch Dino and Vernon’s ‘Dino’s Danceology’ video above!