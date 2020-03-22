NEWS

Server Sundaram Movie, Songs Leaked By isaimini(Download)

March 22, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Anand Balki is directing the movie, Server Sundaram. The film stars Santhanam, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Kiran Rathod, Radha Ravi, Kitty, Maya Sundarakrishnan and Mayilsamy.

The taking photos and finalization of the film have been completed in 2016. Nonetheless, the film’s launch was postponed a lot of events attributable to an accounting draw back for the producer.

Lastly, all factors have been resolving and the ‘Server Sundaram’ launch is launched on January 31st. Nonetheless, the discharge of ‘Sarvar Sundaram’ has been postponed on account of launch of ‘Dagaldi’ starring Santhanam.

On the an identical day, February 14 is saying because the discharge of ‘Server Sundaram’. Nevertheless the film’s launch date has been suspending. The band has launched a model new poster for the movie, which is able to most likely be launched on February 21st.

The film’s title was taken from the legendary Tamil actor Nagesh’s film (of the an identical establish) launched in 1964.

Server Sundaram-movie

Server Sundaram Movies Songs Leaked By isaimini

The movie and songs have been importing to the isaimini website. It is worth noting that the songs have been initially importing by the website.

Do not get hold of movies or songs from these internet sites. Movies are stealthily importing on this website.

Be all ears to songs on internet sites like gaana, jiosaavn, Hungama, and wynk music in its place. This can be helpful for listening to songs.

Songs Particulars

The film crew has launched songs for the film. Santhosh Narayanan has composed these songs.

BroSanthosh Narayanan
NirkadheyAnanthu, Vijay Narain, Santhosh Narayanan
Unave MarundhuRanjani-Gayatri
Gama Gama SamayalAnthony Daasan, Santhosh Narayanan
Kannaal ModhaadheySid Sriram
Server-Sundaram

Movie Stable

Beneath are the names of the people who starred on this movie.

  • Santhanam
  • Vaibhavi Shandilya
  • Kiran Rathod
  • Radha Ravi
  • Kitty
  • Maya Sundarakrishnan
  • Mayilsamy
  • Shanmugarajan
  • Swaminathan
  • Snehan
  • Venkatesh Bhat
  • Chef Damodharan
  • Bijesh
  • Poonam Shah

Ceaselessly Requested Questions

What is the launch date of Server Sundaram?

This film is launched on 2020 February 21st.

Who directed the film, ‘Server Sundaram’?

The film was directed by Anand Balki. That’s his first film.

Final phrases

Server Sundaram starring Santhanam. It is sad that this film has been postponed many events. Congratulations on the success of this movie.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.