Servant Season 5, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The Servant is a super psychological horror American television series, which Tony Basgallop created and produced by a well-known producer M. Night Shyamalan. The series is about two couples, Dorothy and Sean Turner, who hires an eighteen-year-old, Leanne Grayson as a nanny for their infant son, who was reborn as a doll.

This series has a famous star cast like Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, and Nell Tiger Free; these four are the show’s lead characters; the series has an official Apple TV+ streaming platform, where the viewers get all the information quickly.

Also, if we speak about the IMDb Rating of one of the finest Psychological horror series, “Servant,” it has 7.4 out of 10.

The Servant series successfully released the 4th season on 13th January 2023, consisting of ten episodes, and now the fans are eagerly waiting for season 5, which has significantly less chance of happening.

So, here in this article, we will share all the essential information about Servant Season 5, including the release date, trailer, storyline, cast members, etc.

Servant Season 5 Cast Member:

After season 4 of Servant, the viewers are excited to watch its season 5th and the old faces. But as per many sources, season 4 is the only last season of Servant, which is why the makers added all the essential characters in season 4.

Still, for all the Servant fans, who are much eager to know about the star cast list for its forthcoming season, then here the following list is for you guys, but once again, it is not confirmed by the makers, and also a less chance of happening of its forthcoming season.

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner

Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce

Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner

Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson

Jerrika Hinton as Natalie Gorman

Phillip James Brannon as Matthew Roscoe

Tony Revolori as Tobe

Barbara Sukowa as Aunt Josephine

Boris McGiver as Uncle George

Denny Dillon as Beverly “Bev.”

Sunita Mani as Vera

Todd Waring as Frank Pearce

Victoria Cartagena as Officer Stephanie Reyes

Alison Elliott as May Markham

Katie Lee Hill as Kourtney

Mac Rop as Lou

Barbara Kingsley as Roberta “Bobbie.”

M. Night Shyamalan as a Delivery Guy

Carmen M. Herlihy as Nancy

Nadia Alexander as Sylvia

Molly Griggs as Isabelle Carrick

Billy Vargus as Walker Roush

Frank Wood as Dr. Dale Mackenzie

Servant Series Overview:

Servant Series is most of our favorite series due to its perfect combination of Psychological and supernatural powers. Also, the series has won the hearts of millions of people because of its ideal storyline and role-play.

Now the first-ever season of The Servant was released on 28th November 2019, and from 2019 till today, the series has a special place in people’s hearts. So the series begins with a wealthy couple belonging to Philadelphia, named Sean Turner and Dorothy, who suddenly started finding breaks in their relationship after the death of their 13-week-old son Jericho.

After the sudden death of Jericho, the couple experiences some unnatural things, especially the Dorothy suffers from a Psychotic break, where she believes that her son Jericho who died, is reborn in a doll.

'Servant' showrunner M. Night Shyamalan tells EW how the relationship between Dorothy and Leanne became so central to the show's endgame — and when exactly he decided Dorothy should learn the truth. https://t.co/FDPPmrBvCa — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 17, 2023

And after six weeks after Jorichos’s death, the couple hired a nanny, Leanne Grayson, to take care of their child, who was reborn as a doll. But the arrival of Leanne Grayson makes the situation more complicated for the couple, as they start feeling many abnormal things, and many mysterious things they think, after the entry of Leanne Grayson.

Also, the third and fourth season of the series is full of suspense and mysteries, and that is the main reason why people are still hoping for the happening of season 5

Servant Season 5 Expected Storyline:

After the constant success of the Servant season 4, the fans are demanding more and more seasons of it, especially after watching seasons 3 and 4, which gave me goosebumps all the Servant fans. Seasons 3 and 4 are the most mysterious and full of suspense series.

But, here we have some disappointing news for you guys, and that is about Servant Season 5, which will not happen, as the makers have announced that Servant Season 4 is the only final season of the series. Now they have yet to make another season of the series.

Hence, let’s see what happens next regarding the Servant Season 5, or there might be a chance that the makers might come up with a spinoff of the series; anything can happen. So, let’s hope for the better.

Servant Season 5 List of Episodes:

We have yet to receive any final news regarding the happening of season 5, but there is significantly less chance of it. And, if it is going to happen, it also has 10 to 15 episodes, just like the previous season.

Also, here we are providing you the list of all the episodes, along with their titles, through which the viewers can quickly learn about the overview of each episode and its release date.

Episode 01: “Pigeon” was released on 13th January 2023

Episode 02: “Itch” was released on 20th January 2023

Episode 03: “Seance” was released on 27th January 2023

Episode 04: “Boo” was released on 3rd February 2023

Episode 05: “Neighbors” was released on 10th February. 2023

Episode 06: “Zoo” was released on 17th February 2023

Episode 07: “Myth” was released on 24th February 2023

Episode 08: “Tunnels” was released on 3rd March 2023

Episode 09: “Awake” was released on 10th March 2023

Episode 10: “Fallen” was released on 17th March 2023

Servant Season 5 Release Date:

As far as we know, Servant Season 4 is the only final part of the Series, and the makers have yet to make a further plan for the release of Season 5.

But if due, for any reason, makers change their decision and are ready to make the forthcoming season, fans must wait a bit longer; it might be released in 2025.

Where To Watch Servant Season 5?

The Servant series is one of the fan’s favorite series and has completed season 4, but the fans still need help finding the best place to watch the series. So, here we have an Apple TV+ streaming platform where you can watch every episode of Servant Season 5.

FAQs:

Did Leanne bring Jericho back to life?

Leanne, a nanny, will manage to get Jericho’s life back for the couple.

Will there be a Season 5 of Servants?

The makers have announced that Servant Season 4 will be the only final season of the series, and they have yet to make a plan for Season 5.

What are Leanne’s Powers?

Leanne, the nanny, can reverse the death by bringing the couple’s child back from the end.

Servant Season 5 Trailer:

Unfortunately, Servant Season 4 is the last season of the series, and Season 5 will not happen. So, here we have shared a link to the official trailer of Servant Season 4, whose link is given below.

Final Words:

The Servant is one of the outstanding and most-watched Psychological horror series, with having 7.4 rating ratio out of 10. The series is constantly gaining positive responses from its fans from 2019 until today, and now many fans are waiting for season 5. But unfortunately, this will not happen, as the series makers have already announced that Servant Season 4 is the final season, and they have yet to make Season 5.

This news disappoints the fans, but not to worry, because there is a possibility that the makers make a spinoff of your favorite star cast and make a new series that brings much exciting suspense for you.

So, until then, guys, watch all four seasons of the Servant series and wait for what happens next.

Also, please stay connected with our website, as here we provide all the latest information related to the all-new coming series and seasons.