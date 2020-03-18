NEWS

Serena Williams bounces back at NYFW

March 18, 2020
Following her beautiful loss at the US Open women’s final, Serena Williams nonetheless celebrated at Fashion Week — by web internet hosting a gift for her private line on Tuesday night at Klarna’s Mannequin360.

Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour have been inside the entrance row, and Williams debuted a recent ’do on the runway. On Monday, Williams was with Derek Blasberg at the launch of his YouTube Fashion & Magnificence channel, with Gigi and Bella Hadid. Future carried out, and guests moreover included Jennifer Lawrence, Karlie Kloss, Alexander Wang, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Mark Ronson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Justin Theroux at West Edge in Chelsea.

Williams moreover seemed to be in good spirits at a Wheaties event on Monday morning. “Being type is underestimated,” she said. “Be type to the person to the left and to the perfect of you.”

Since her US Open loss, Williams has moreover been observed taking daughter Alexis Olympia to a “Trolls” current and consuming at Vida Verde in Midtown.

