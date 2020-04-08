Sentient Wins Remake Rights To Nicole Kidman Horror ‘The Others’, Alejandro Amenabar’s Timely Self-Isolation Chiller Which Made $200M+

EXCLUSIVE: In a aggressive scenario, LA-based Sentient Leisure has gained the remake rights to Nicole Kidman horror film hit The Others, which scared up north of $200M international when it was launched in 2001.

Subsequent 12 months will mark the 20th anniversary of Alejandro Amenabar’s well timed self-isolation story a few battle widow who hides her youngsters away in an remoted mansion as a consequence of a uncommon illness characterised by photosensitivity. The arrival of three mysterious servants unlocks the home’s terrifying secrets and techniques. Kidman was Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated for her flip and writer-director Amenabar gained Goyas for Greatest Director and Screenplay.

Sentient struck the profitable take care of FilmSharks subsidiary The Remake Firm and Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo’s Video Mercury. Cerezo initially acquired the movie rights when he bought Sogecine, previously owned by Canal Plus.

The plan is to reinvent and modernize the story and we perceive the undertaking is already attracting important curiosity from A-list expertise and studio backers.

The movie shall be produced by Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, in addition to Aliwen Leisure’s Lucas Akoskin. Veteran Spanish producer Cerezo (Fortunate Star) will govt produce alongside FilmSharks’ Guido Rud and Miller Means’s Michael and Jeeny Miller.

Supervisor and producer Tab, whose credit embrace David Cronenberg’s Maps To The Stars and Jennifer Garner action-thriller Peppermint, was just lately Emmy-nominated for FX restricted collection Feud: Bette and Joan. Sentient’s present slate contains Sierra/eOne function Dropping Clementine, which has Jessica Chastain connected, action-thriller Alphas which is about to star Sam Worthington, and Taken director Pierre Morel’s untitled Netflix thriller.

Tab instructed us, “I’m honored to have the ability to work on my favourite horror movie of all time, The Others, and to convey this reimagining to the large display screen for brand new audiences. It’s nearly eerie and uncanny how well timed the themes are at the moment: self-isolation, paranoia and worry, and naturally the extreme want to guard our youngsters and ourselves from hurt. We stay up for unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose ache and demons draw viewers into a very compassionate journey.”

Lucas Akoskin’s producing credit embrace HBO movie Nightingale with David Oyelowo, and Captive starring Kate Mara and Oyelowo. Business veteran Cerezo has labored with Spanish luminaries together with Penelope Cruz, Alex De La Iglesia, Jose Luis Cuerda and Maribel Verdu. Rud has labored on films together with Gustavo Hernandez’s You Shall Not Sleep, Korean hit All About My Spouse and Lat Am horror Morgue.

Sentient was repped on the deal by legal professional Kevin Mills of Kaye & Mills.