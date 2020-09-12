Senators in the US want to ban TikTok from government devices

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Two US senators presented a bill on Thursday, March 12 that – if passed – would prohibit the installation of TikTok on all government devices for espionage concerns.

Republican Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rick Scott of Florida say the links between TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party mean the app could pose a national security risk if used for espionage.

“TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes members of the Chinese Communist Party on its board, and the law requires it to share user data with Beijing,” Hawley said in a statement. “The company even admitted that it collects user data while its app is running in the background, including the messages people send, the images they share, their keystrokes, and location data, all of that.” The app “has no place” on government devices, he added.

The company said it has been taking steps to quell those concerns.

“While we believe the concerns are unfounded, we understand them and continue to further strengthen our security, while increasing our dialogue with legislators to help explain our policies,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “We also recently announced a transparency center in Los Angeles that will provide outside experts with insight into our source code and our efforts around privacy, security and data moderation practices.”

If passed, the bill would mean that no government employee, U.S. official, member of Congress, employee of Congress, or official or employee of a government corporation could download the app to a work device. The ban would also extend to any other app created by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

There is precedent for such bans by the Trump administration, which also has banned the sale of Huawei devices in the country, as well as the use of its network equipment, due to the company’s alleged relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei has always denied these alleged relationships.



