Self-deletion of data will be default for new Google accounts

Google will automatically begin deleting activities from your Google account by default rather than requiring users to do so on their own, the company said Wednesday, June 24.

This means that the data that Google collects from its users now has an expiration date. Your location history and activity on the web and in apps will be deleted by default and automatically after 18 months. YouTube history will be deleted automatically and by default after three years.

If you want Google to collect less information from you, you can configure it so that your data history is erased after three months; note, however, that this is not set by default. Beyond location history and YouTube history, there is still no way to tell Google that you don’t want it to collect any kind of data from you.

The default settings, whether privacy or organ donation, have a significant effect on the habits of users, who tend to keep what they get. If privacy settings are not set to the highest level of protection, it is unlikely that most users will reap the full benefits of these controls.

This is why privacy advocates are wary of the information controls that companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon have offered. In May 2019, Google announced auto-delete for web and app location and history, but it still required billions of users to activate the feature themselves then.

Google said on June 24 that the default settings will apply only to new accounts, as the company does not want to erase all data of existing users without their permission. For current users, instead, the company said it will send out reminders and notifications to change their auto-delete settings.

