Selena Gomez’s TV show has a date

Selena Gomez, singer and actress, will add another talent to her resume with a cooking show that will premiere on August 13 on the HBO Max platform and that will feature in each episode a guest chef from different countries.

Titled “Selena + CHEF” and recorded during the confinement by the coronavirus, the format will have 10 initial episodes in which Gómez will learn to cook recipes from the hand of a guest chef with the challenge of doing it remotely, each from home.

Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tonya Holland will be the culinary specialists who will reveal some of their most famous recipes or traditional dishes of French cuisine, Italian, Japanese and Mexican, among other cultures.

“Having some of the best chefs open their kitchens for me was a humble and fun experience. I definitely discovered that I have much more to learn, “Gomez said in a statement.

The preview, published on Wednesday on the internet, presents the program as a format that, far from being professional, points out the faults of the protagonist and the possible errors that an inexperienced person can make in recipes.

In addition, each issue will be dedicated to a charity whose activity is related to food supply, added HBO Max. The project comes to light after announcing the idea in May, which emerged after Gómez spent a long time in the kitchen during quarantine.

This is not the first time that the author of “Rare” has become involved in the television business, as she has previously produced the documentary “Living Undocumented” on the harsh reality of undocumented immigrants in the United States. He also launched the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”.