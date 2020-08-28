Selena Gómez returns with a new season in the kitchen

Selena Gomez already liked cooking.

The singer will have a second season of her show Selena + Chef.

“Learning from the best chefs in the world has greatly improved my culinary skills, but I have to know more. I am excited to challenge myself in the kitchen in the next installment, “said the interpreter in an official statement.

In the show, premiered on August 13 on the HBO Max platform, the former Disney girl prepares different dishes from her home with the virtual help of renowned chefs.

The first 10 episodes featured the participation of chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Angelo Sosa and Roy Choi, among others.

“I love to cook, but I don’t know how to do it all the time. I like to be sure that all the new things that I get into are something that really interests me, ”said Selena in the last edition of the Television Critics Association.

The news of the second season of Selena + Chef comes hours before the release of “Ice Cream,” the collaboration between the American and K-Pop group BLACKPINK.