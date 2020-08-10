Selena Gomez returns to the screen with a comedy for Hulu

The Latin star Selena Gómez will form with veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short the main triangle of “Only Murders in the Building”, a new comedy series that Hulu is preparing.

The digital platform said this Friday in a statement that Gómez, in addition to being an actress, will be the executive producer of this new project for the small screen.

“This series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gómez) who share an obsession with the ‘true crime’ genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a case,” said Hulu.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”) are the creators of this series in which Dan Fogelman, the mastermind behind the phenomenon of “This is Us” will also participate as executive producer.

“Only Murders in the Building” is the second television bet that Gómez unveils this week after he announced on Wednesday that next August 13 he will premiere on HBO Max “Selena + CHEF”, a cooking show that will feature in each episode with a guest chef from a different country.

Recorded during confinement by the coronavirus, the format will have ten chapters in which Gómez will learn to prepare recipes from the hand of a guest chef with the challenge of doing it remotely, each from his home.

Ángelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tonya Holland will be the culinary specialists who will reveal some of their most famous recipes or traditional dishes of French cuisine, Italian, Japanese or Mexican, among others.

“Having some of the best chefs open their kitchens for me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered that I have much more to learn, ”Gómez said in a statement.

In recent years, the young actress and singer has become increasingly interested in exploring television production, either with the series “13 Reasons Why” (2017-2020) or with the documentary “Living Undocumented” (2019). both for Netflix.