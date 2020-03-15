Selena Gomez once had a crush on Cole Sprouse and now he knows

Selena Gomez used a #TBT as a probability to reveal that she once had a crush on Cole Sprouse.

Outing her tween self on Instagram, the singer posted a video and {photograph} of wall doodles that be taught “Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse 4-ever,” and “Selena + Juan” with a coronary coronary heart spherical it.

The now 27-year-old captioned the put up addressing her two earlier loves.

“Apparently my coronary coronary heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse after I used to be 11..” she wrote.

To which the “Riverdale” star, moreover 27, responded, cheekily nodding to his rivals, “on a regular basis Juan-upping me.”

Inside the yr Sprouse caught Gomez’s eye, he had merely accomplished his stint as Ben Gellar on “Friends,” and she was on “Barney and Friends” alongside Demi Lovato.

Sprouse is at current relationship Lili Reinhart and Gomez is single.

Juan has however to reveal himself.