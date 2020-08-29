Selena Gómez joins the K-pop wave with the release of “Ice Cream” with Blackpink (VIDEO)

Selena Gómez premiered her anticipated song “Ice Cream” this Friday with South Korean Blackpink, one of the reference groups of the K-pop genre to which more and more American artists pay attention.

To promote the song, written by Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét, the interpreters have launched an exclusive ice cream flavor that has served as an appetizer for a music video in which Gómez and the members of Blackpink dance in different ice cream parlors with a dominated aesthetic by pastel shades.

The singer and actress will form with veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short the star triangle of “Only Murders in the Building”, a new comedy series that Hulu is preparing.

In recent years, Gómez has become increasingly interested in exploring television production, either with the series “13 Reasons Why” (2017-2020) or with the documentary “Living Undocumented” (2019), both for Netflix.