Seinfeld fans say goodbye to Frank Constanza

Jerry Stiller, known as the grumpy father of George Constance (Jason Alexander) in the series Seinfeld, passed away this Monday, May 11 at the age of 92. Her son, actor and director Ben Stiller, broke the news on his official Twitter account.
“I am sorry to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away due to natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most devoted husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. I love you, Dad,” wrote Ben, who appeared with his father in Zoolander and other movies.
Jerry Stiller also worked as a curmudgeon father in The King of Queens, series starring Kevin James (Mall-Cop). However, he will be best remembered as Frank Constance, the irascible father, who created the mantra “Serenity now!” (“Serenity now!”) In moments of anxiety and who invented an alternative Christmas, called “Festivus”, celebrated on December 23.
“He was perhaps the kindest man I had the honor to work with. He made me laugh when I was a kid and I was with him every day. A great actor, a great man, a charming friend. #RIPJerryStiller I love you,” wrote the actor Jason Alexander, on his Twitter account.
The deceased’s real name was Gerald Isaac Stiller. According to Reuters, he was born in New York, studied drama at Syracuse University and married Anne Meara in 1953. As a result of that marriage, Amy and Ben, both actors, were born. Although he appeared only in 26 of the 172 episodes of Seinfeld, he won the hearts of all viewers.
On social media, Jerry Stiller has been a global trend throughout the morning of Monday, May 11. Many fans, colleagues and artists said goodbye on Twitter. These are some examples: