Sega announces a miniature portable console

Sega, the popular video game company, dresses nostalgically to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The company announced on June 3 that it will bring to the market a tiny version of one of its most famous consoles, the Game Gear, its first portable console released in Japan in 1990. This mini version of the console, nicknamed Game Gear Micro, is so Small because its screen is 1.15 inches, so it fits in the palm of one hand. The mini console incorporates a horn and a classic headphone jack.

Sega will launch this console in four versions of different colors and with different games each:

-Black with Sonic, Out Run, Royal Stone y Puyo Puyo.

-Blue with Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal.

-Red with Megami Last Bible, Megami Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi y Columns.

-Yellow with Shining Force, Shining Force II, Shining Force: Final Conflict y Nazo Puyo Aruru no Ru.

The console will have an accessory called Big Window, a magnifying glass that fits into the screen of the Game Gear Micro to expand it and be able to play easily. However, this accessory cannot be purchased separately, but only Sega will offer it for those who buy all four versions of the console in the same pack.

The new version of the console will go on sale on October 6 in Japan and will cost 4,980 yen (about US $ 30 or 40 euros). At the moment Sega has not announced its availability outside Japan, but we could see it outside of it as it happened with the Sega Genesis Mini that launched last year.

