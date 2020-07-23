See the depths of Mars in these NASA images [fotos]

Mars has hidden chasms barely suggested by intriguing wells strewn across the planet. Some of these interesting cliffs may be cave entrances. If humans ever arrive on Mars, they may consider taking refuge underground to protect themselves from space radiation.

This image was captured in 2011 by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and shows a hole in the slopes of the Pavonis Mons volcano. “Why there is a circular crater around the hole remains the subject of speculation, as well as the scope of the underlying cavern, “NASA said in a description of the image in 2020.

