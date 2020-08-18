See Jupiter in all its glory this week – complete with moons

NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Image Processing by Kevin M. Gill



Get out your binoculars, grab a small telescope, or just look up at the sky. Jupiter, the gas giant of our Solar System, will be especially bright and beautiful this week, making it the perfect time to spot its largest moons.

Jupiter will reach the opposition on the morning of Tuesday, July 14. This means that the planet will be located on the opposite side of the Sun, with the Earth in the middle.

“Jupiter will have its closest and brightest appearance, a definite ‘full Jupiter,’ ascending near sunset and descending near sunrise,” NASA said.

With clear skies, a good pair of binoculars or a small telescope, you can try to spot Jupiter’s four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. NASA recommends observing the moons for a period of time, that is, trying to spot them every night or waiting a couple of hours between observing sessions to be able to notice their orbital movements around the planet. And this is the perfect week to try this.

And while you’re at it, pay special attention to Europe. NASA is preparing the Europa Clipper mission that you will visit this fascinating moon, which is considered a place with the right conditions to find signs of life.

Jupiter: Juno probe reveals new images of the planet [fotos] To see photos