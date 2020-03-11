See ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty’s engagement rings

“Bachelor in Paradise” made historic previous on Tuesday night.

Not solely had been there three proposals in the season finale, nevertheless one included the current’s first-ever same-sex couple: Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, every of whom ended up proposing to 1 one other with hers-and-hers rings designed by Bachelor Nation fixture Neil Lane.

The 2-carat platinum ring Burnett picked out choices an emerald-cut diamond coronary heart stone, set east-west in a novel architectural design; it moreover consists of 48 smaller spherical diamonds.

After learning that Haggerty consider to recommend as correctly, Lane crafted a 2.25-carat ring with a square-cut good coronary heart stone, set with 100 smaller diamonds on all sides of the platinum band.

“Like Demi and Kristian’s relationship, the rings are comparable in their foundation nevertheless completely completely different in their varieties,” Lane knowledgeable People. “The rings symbolize them.”

Lane was terribly busy for the current’s finale; not solely did he must craft Burnett and Haggerty’s rings, nevertheless two completely different {{couples}} — Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton in addition to Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin — moreover popped the question, bringing the general number of Neil Lane sparklers to four for just one episode.

“Demi, I’m in love with you and I give you my full coronary coronary heart, and I promise to protect yours now and endlessly,” Haggerty, 27, talked about to her girlfriend by means of the emotional finale.

“I received right here proper right here to hunt out myself, nevertheless I found myself in you,” Burnett, 24, replied, sooner than she acquired down on one knee. Haggerty fortuitously accepted Burnett’s proposal sooner than offering up her private ring.

After starting a courtship with Derek Peth, Burnett, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” knowledgeable producers that she could not stop severe about her girlfriend once more home, Haggerty.

The two knowledgeable Chris Harrison after the engagement aired that they are fortuitously nonetheless collectively. As well as they revealed on Instagram that they celebrated their engagement with a celebration that included a NSFW cake.