Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Member, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Remember those summer vacation days when we binge-watched several television series and movies? And, especially, mystery-magic and thriller drama series often compel the audience to watch the entire show. Here we will give you complete information about one such mystery-thriller drama series, which has entertained millions of people.



The Secrets of Sulphur Springs is an American mystery-thriller drama series that follows one of the most fascinating sci-fi themes, ‘Time Travel.’ In addition, Tracey Thomson is known as the creator and developer of the Secrets of Sulphur Spring series. On the IMDb platform, Secrets of Sulphur Springs has received 7.6 ratings out of 10.

You are on the right page if you are a fan of Secrets of Sulphur Springs or simply looking for another mysterious thriller drama series. This article will inform you about the release date, cast members, a brief plot storyline, and trailer updates about Secrets of Sulphur Season 4.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Release Date

The Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 1 premiered on Disney Channel on January 15, 2021. Since it was released for the first time, fans have praised the efforts of the star cast and creators. Later, the showrunners released two more seasons on the same platform on February 7, 2022, and March 24, 2023.

As The Secrets of Sulphur received so much love and respect from the audience, fans are also expecting the fourth season for the same. But unfortunately, makers have not announced the official release date for Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Therefore, viewers must wait until the official confirmation of the Secrets of Sulphur Springs release date.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is one of the most favorable mystery-thriller drama series with time travel. The storyline concentrates on 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) and his family.



In the first season’s intro, we see that Griffin Campbell’s father decided to move to Tremont Hotel, which was situated in Louisiana. Later, they all moved to Sulphur Springs along with Griffin’s new best friend, ‘Harper Maries’ (Kyliegh Curran).

The story took a mysterious yet horror turn when Griffin and his family reached the Tremont Hotel, supposedly haunted by Savannah Dillon, a girl who mysteriously disappeared three decades ago.

As the story progresses, Griffin finds a strange portal that helps him and Harper travel back in time, reaching the 1990s era. Here, they try to figure out what happened to Savannah, and they also try to save her from disappearing.

Long story short, in the following series, Harper took an interest in uncovering the mystery behind her relation to the Tremont Hotel as she found a photo of her great-grandmother Daisy.

In a nutshell, Secrets of Sulphur Springs brought so much suspense, drama, mystery, and whatnot. Don’t overthink, and head to the Disney+ channel and enjoy all the previous seasons of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Cast Members

The showrunners have not confirmed the official release date and star cast for Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4. However, earlier seasons featured some wonderful and talented star casts, and fans praised the actor’s performances.

Here, we have added a list of the star cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Preston Oliver as Griffin Campbell

Madeleine McGraw as Zoey Campbell

Elle Graham as Savannah Dillon

Kyliegh Curran as Harper Marie Dunn

Landon Gordon as Wyatt Campbell

Diandra Lyle as Jessica “Jess” Dunn

Josh Braaten as Bennett “Ben” Campbell Jr.

Kelly Frye as Sarah Campbell

Johari Washington as Topher Dunn

Ethan Hutchison as Sam Tremont

Trina LaFargue as Becky

Jim Gleason as Bennett Campbell Sr.

Robert Manning Jr. as Elijah Tremont

Ashley B. Jones as Adult Daisy

Jaidyn Triplett as Ruby

Garrett Kruithof as Judge Walker

Not only that, but we will also add new cast members in this section whenever the makers announce the final release date and list of the star cast.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Episode List

Fans of this fantastic thriller drama series are impatient to know about the future of the series. They have already started speculating the plot and cast members of the fourth season. But yet we haven’t received the official confirmation from the production team.

Below is a list of episodes for the Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 01 – “The Time Won’t Let Me”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 02 – “Time In A Crystal”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 03 – “The Closing Time”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 04 – “Bad Judge of Time”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 05 – “Time Waits For No One”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 06 – “Time Reveals All”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 07 – “Screen Time”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Episode 08 – “Nick of Time”

Where Can I Watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4?

As mentioned above, the show makers have not revealed anything for the renewal of Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4. However, the recent season premiered on March 24, 2023. The creators need some time before the final announcement.

The premiere of #SecretsOfSulphurSprings season 2 is creeping towards us 🔦 Catch it on January 14th on #DisneyChannel! pic.twitter.com/OuaEAdDrG9 — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) January 5, 2022

Moreover, the previous seasons were also released on the Disney Channel. Therefore, if we finally have the Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4, it will release on the same platform. You can enjoy all the previous seasons of Secrets of Sulphur Springs on the Disney Channel and Virgin TV Go.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4?

We are out of luck as the makers have yet to announce the final release date and episode details for Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4; we can not confirm the exact number of episodes for the show.



Yet, as per the previous trends, the makers can release eight or more episodes for Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Makers Team

The creators and production team work behind the cameras to bring out one of the most aesthetic products for the viewers. Secrets of Sulphur Springs is a classic mystery-based drama series initially created and developed by famous American writer Tracey Thomson.

Furthermore, Charles Pratt Jr. and R. Lee Fleming Jr. worked as the show’s executive producers. Pieter Schlosser, known for contributing to the theme music of Destiny 2, You, and The Lying Game, has served as the composer of Secrets of Sulphur Springs Series.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Trailer Release

Since no official details have been made public by the creators, we have yet to receive the official teaser trailer for Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4.

However, we have added a teaser trailer for the Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3.

Final Thoughts

The Secrets of Sulphur Springs series is regarded as one of the most mysterious yet entertaining dramas released on the Disney+ channel. When writing this article, It’s been two months since the show makers dropped the third season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs. But as of now, official information is yet to be available for the release date of Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4.

However, we are here to provide you with all the latest information about your favorite shows. Keep reading our articles for more information on Secrets of Sulphur Season 4 release dates.