Secret Amazon Deals: This Hack Helps You Save All Year

If you are not one of those who likes any seasonal event with sales due to long lines and crowds, you are going to love this trick for shopping in . Best of all, you can use this trick at any time of the year.

I can usually save anywhere from a few pennies to over 70 percent off the retail price of almost everything I buy on Amazon, all year long. The trick is this: Find the item I want in the offers section of Amazon Warehouse.



The only downside is that Amazon doesn’t always make it easy for you to find these discounted product listings, so you have to learn how to search for them. In fact, figuring out whether an item you want to buy is available from Amazon Warehouse can be so complicated at times that it almost seems as if Amazon is hiding it on purpose.

So I’m going to help you navigate through Amazon’s maze-like listings and show you how to sift through them until you find the best deal. Once you have mastered this trick, you will never want to pay full retail price for any item from this online store again.

How to review Amazon Warehouse offers

If you’re not looking for something specific, you can get to the Amazon Warehouse Deals home page by going to Amazon.com and typing in the search field “Amazon Warehouse” or “Warehouse Deals.” From there, you can browse the listings divided by categories just as you would in any online store.

Finding Specific Items in Amazon Warehouse

In my case, 99 percent of the time I go shopping on Amazon, I know exactly what I’m looking for. If you already have something specific in mind, but want to see if a discounted Amazon Warehouse option is available, you’ll need to put your detective skills to work.

First, go to the page of the item you want to buy as you normally would on Amazon, but do not add it to your shopping cart yet. Scroll down the page and keep your eyes peeled for terms like “New & Used”, “Buy Used”, “New and Used Offers”, or simply ” Used “.

Usually a price is also included, which represents the cheapest option available (excluding taxes and shipping costs). If you can’t find this link, try using your browser’s search function (Typically Control + F on Windows and Command + F on Mac) to find these keywords.

Once you find the link, look for items that are listed as an “Amazon Warehouse” seller and that have an Amazon Prime logo near the price. If Amazon Warehouse has more than one of these products in stock, you may find a separate section for each one, especially if the condition of the products varies from case to case.

Why are Amazon Warehouse products so cheap?

Like other major retailers such as Walmart or Target, Amazon receives many returns of items from its customers, which it can no longer resell as new products, regardless of the reason the buyer returned the product or even if the product has been opened or not.

For this reason, everything sold by Amazon Warehouse is listed as “used,” even if the product was never opened. Regardless of the condition it is in, a used product is worth less, and sometimes much less. And that suits you.

The different grades of Amazon quality and what they mean

Amazon has five quality grades that it assigns to the items it resells. They are as follows, accompanied by brief explanations of what Amazon means by them.

Used, Like New: There are no obvious blemishes or marks on the item itself, although the packaging may be damaged, incomplete, or missing. All accessories are included, and any packaging damage is noted in the description. The “like new” Evenflo lock door box that I saved $ 6 on was a bit beaten up, but I’ve seen a lot worse on the shelves at Walmart. The door itself was in perfect condition.

Used, Very Good: The item has been used lightly and has small visible signs of wear, but is otherwise in good working order. The packaging may be damaged or incomplete, or the item may have been repacked. Any missing accessories are detailed in the product description. I saved $ 4 on a “very good” Bosch Icon wiper blade that had a slight scratch.

Used, Good: The item shows some signs of use, the packaging may be damaged or repackaged, and accessories, instructions, or mounting tools may be missing. Another Bosch Icon wiper blade I bought was marked “good condition”, but I saved $ 15 and frankly I can’t tell one from the other now that they are installed in my car.

Used, Acceptable (Used, Acceptable): The item has been used quite a bit, but it is still fully functional. It has significant cosmetic defects, there are packaging problems and / or missing parts, accessories, instructions or tools. For US $ 23 I bought a Echo Dot “acceptable”. I think it has a scratch near the power feed port, but now it’s on my nightstand where it works flawlessly and mostly in the dark, and it cost me less than half as much as a new one.

Renewed: This is the highest rating an item can receive from Amazon Warehouse and is on par with what other companies call “refurbished” (refurbished). Refurbished items have been carefully inspected and tested and found to look and function like new. Plus, they come with a 90-day refund or replacement guarantee. He Roku Express Plus “Refurbished” that I bought had never been opened.

How to choose the correct rating

If I find multiple ads with different quality grades available for the product I want to buy, I first think about what I’m going to use it for. If it’s something purely functional and I don’t care at all about its aesthetic condition, like a hair clipper or cordless drill, I choose the cheapest option, period.

If it is something that is going to be in a conspicuous place, like a kitchen mixer, a side table or a wall clock, I read the descriptions more carefully and look for items that are rated as “very good condition” or “like new. “.

But to be honest, if the price is low enough I may not care if the item has some scratches or wear marks. Also, in my experience, Amazon tends to err on the side of caution and marks as “good” or “fair” items that an average person would consider “in very good condition” or “like new.”

Officially unsecured, but …

One of the benefits of shopping through Amazon Warehouse is that Amazon’s standard 30-day return or refund policy applies, which is very useful if you receive a faulty item. Amazon cautions that because these products are considered used, they do not have the original manufacturer’s warranty.

That said, if the product hasn’t been registered to someone else yet, there’s a good chance that any issues you find after Amazon’s 30-day deadline can be resolved with a call to the manufacturer.

Amazon Prime members pay no shipping costs

Subscribe to Amazon prime It will not give you additional discounts to Amazon Warehouse offers, but you will have free shipping as with any other Prime eligible item. This is why I keep paying for my Amazon Prime membership even though most of my purchases come from Amazon Warehouse.

Most of the things that I have purchased through Amazon Warehouse were shipped and delivered within the same one to two day time frame that works for new items, although some orders took longer to complete. When this occurs, the additional processing time is usually stated in the product description and I am forewarned.

What can you do if you receive a defective product

Of the dozens (if not hundreds) of Amazon Warehouse products that I have purchased over the years, I only had problems with a few: a Bluetooth adapter for my car that turned off unexpectedly, a wireless router that did not transmit any signal. , a widely used puppy harness that had dog hair attached to it, and other similar items.

Every time something like this happens, I simply return the item as if it were any faulty product and then order another. This can be a hassle, but considering the hundreds or thousands of dollars I have saved in this way over the years, it is worth the extra effort.

To be honest, most of the Amazon Warehouse products are in perfect condition – many of them have not even been removed from their packaging, such as the doorbell

Ring 2 that I got for $ 65 (its retail price is $ 139) or the Baby Trend stroller for which I paid $ 81 instead of $ 105. Even for products that have been opened, Amazon puts them through what the company calls a “rigorous 20-point inspection process,” after which each item receives a quality rating and price commensurate with is.

Some products may have cosmetic damage or may be missing parts, accessories, instructions or tools for assembly, but Amazon lists any damage to the product or packaging, as well as any missing items, along with their condition on their page. , so you do not get a surprise. For example, when I bought a 100-watt Pyle amp for $ 29, I knew its accessories were loose and the amp had been repackaged. But who cares? I saved US $ 15.

External sellers and other offers

While browsing the product listings for Amazon Warehouse deals, you might discover discounted products that are not sold by Amazon. These are items from other third-party retailers whose only relationship with Amazon is that they are for sale on the Amazon page, similar to what happens with eBay.

Keep in mind, however, that Amazon’s consumer protection policies are not as good as eBay’s. eBay guarantees its customers their money back in the event of a dispute, and although Amazon does the same in the long run, its process is a bit more complicated, so proceed with caution. Generally, when I can’t find a good enough deal on Amazon Warehouse, I go to the eBay page and look for the item there. eBay is a bit more transparent about both its sellers and the merchandise they sell. If I’m looking for a used product that I could find at a garage sale, and not one with the packaging intact, I prefer eBay over Amazon.

Of course, Amazon will also participate in this year’s big Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales, with deals starting on November 22. We have gathered a list of all available Amazon offers at this time. But do not limit yourself only to Amazon: there are also offers available from now on Best buy, as well as Target.