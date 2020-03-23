NEWS

SEC accuses US ex-Senator of organizing cryptocurrency scam project for $ 4.3 million

March 23, 2020
The US Securities and Alternate Price (SEC) froze the belongings of the cryptocurrency project Meta 1 Coin ensuing from suspected fraud. The earlier Washington State Senator Dave Schmidt was involved in it, based mostly on a press launch from the corporate.

The SEC claims that Schmidt, along with Florida residents Robert Dunlap and Nicole Boudler, organized the sale of the allegedly digital currencies Meta 1 Coin, misleading patrons. Significantly, fraudsters claimed that the money had been backed by a set of art work worth $ 1 billion, along with gold worth $ 2 billion.

Attackers assured patrons that Meta 1 Coin is a risk-free asset and promised a return of higher than 224%. Thus, since April 2018, fraudsters have attracted about $ 4.3 million from higher than 150 patrons within the US and abroad.

On the an identical time, based mostly on the regulator, the coin should not be backed up by one thing and patrons have not at all acquired tokens. Attackers used some investor funds to buy luxurious gadgets, along with Ferrari for $ 215 thousand.

The SEC accused the organizers of Meta 1 Coin of violating federal fraud authorized tips and organizing the sale of unregistered securities.

Earlier, the SEC fined Hollywood actor Stephen Seagal for concealing the remuneration acquired from selling the preliminary offering of Bitcoiin2Gen money.

