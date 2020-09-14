SEBI Recruitment 2020 – For ‘A’ Grade Officer

Introduction About The SEBI Recruitment

SEBI stands for the Security And Exchange Board Of India. Recently, the SEBI announced that the board will about to host the recruitment for the Group ‘A’ officer posts. The post of ‘A’ grade officer which is Assistant Manager, will be hosted by the Security And Exchange Board Of India.

All basic information is provided to you in just below. The nominee will be designated on the grounds of the written examination and the interview of the candidates.

There is basic information provided below like, educational qualification, age criteria, total numbers of empty seats, experiences in the filed, allowances, application procedure and etc.

Any men or females candidates, who are eligible for the post of Group ‘A’ which is the Assistant manager, can apply for this post.

The candidate can check if they were eligible for these posts or no, by observing the below instruction and details.

Criteria

The Posts And Vacancies For The Candidates

There are around a total of 6 to 7 various posts available in the SEBI recruitment. The post streams like general, legal, information technology, civil engineering, official language security, electrical engineering, the researchers. These posts are Group ‘A’ posts.

With regard to the posts, the vacancies are divided into various forms. There are a total of 147 seats are available for the candidates.

For, the general post of SEBI, there is a total of around 80 seats are in stock. There are a total of 12 vacancies for the legal posts in the stock. There are a total of around 22 seats are available for information technology.

For civil engineering and the official language security, there is only one-one seats are available for these posts respectively. For, the researchers there is a total of 5 vacancies are approachable, and for the electrical engineering, a total of 4 vacancies are available for the candidates. So, there is a total of 147 seats are available for the candidates.

The Educational Criteria Of The Aspirants

For, the General security post, the candidate must be passed with the master’s degree in any regulation, or a bachelor’s degree in the law. Along with this, the candidate has a background of the bachelor in the engineering field in any stream.

The candidate who wanted to join in the legal security service, the candidate should have a degree of the law.

For the IT post, the candidate sold has a degree of B.E electrical/electronics and communication/ information technology/computer science. Or master in the computer stream, or post-graduation in computer/IT with a minimum of 2 years of experience.

The candidate has must a degree of civil engineering in the B.E for the post of civil security. And also, the candidate should have a degree of electrical engineering in B.E for the post of electrical security.

The applicant should have a degree of the master’s in either in economics/statistics/commerce/econometrics/finance admin, for the researcher post.

For the official language security post, the candidate must have a master’s degree in Hindi as well as English. Or also master in the commerce/English/economics/Sanskrit with the Hindi language.

The Selection Process Of The Candidates

The procedure of the selection for the SEBI recruitment there is some stages. By, which the aspirant can prove their ability for SEBI recruitment.

There are four stages which the applicant should have to clear for getting the desired post in SEBI.

The online steeming exam, the online examination of the candidate. After the candidate clears the online examination, the candidates are eligible for the interview.

Once, the aspirants pass in the interview, the candidate should have to submit the documents for further procedures.

Age Limitations Of The Candidates

The candidate is not above the age of 30 years olds. The born date of the candidate is must from the 1st March 1990 to 29th February 2020.

For, the SC/ST there is a reservation for these classes up to 5 years. For, the OBC category there is a maximum reservation of 3 years. And only for the non-creamy layer candidate from OBC can apply for these posts.

Minimum Charge For The Application

There are some minimum charges for the application for SEBI recruitment. The candidate must have to pay those minimum charges through online platforms.

For, the general and the OBC class aspirant they must have to pay at least changes of rupees 1000. The aspirants who are belonging from SC/ST community have also pay the minimum chargers at least rupees 100.

The candidate can pay the minimum charges through the online payment modes platform. Like credit/debit/payment banks etc.

Benefits And Posting Of The ‘A’ Group Officer

SEBI provides major benefits to the group ‘A’ officers. The officer enjoys the medical facility, eye refraction, purchasing the computers house cleaning fee, educational allowances, financial fees, and many others. The selected group ‘A’ officers can enjoy all these benefits.

SEBI decides the posting of the selected candidates anywhere in India. The posting of the aspirant is not depending on the aspirants themselves. It totally depends upon the SEBI board.

Importance Dates

The application begins from 7th March 2020 and the last date for the application is 30th of October.