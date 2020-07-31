Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi, Nacho, Greeicy and more artists sing to children in ‘MiniStars’

Latin artists Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra, Nacho, Greeicy, Guayna and Joey Montana have joined their voices on the album “MiniStars Vol. 1″, which will be released this Friday with a mix of songs for children that include new versions of previous hits and classics of the children’s songbook in Spanish.

The first single from “MiniStars” was the new version of “Baby Shark”, which represented Luis Fonsi’s first experience in the world of children’s music and the debut in the industry of the two children of the Puerto Rican artist, Mikaela and Rocco.

The second, which will be promoted starting tomorrow, is “La vaca loca”, a version reinvented by the Venezuelan artist Nacho, of the song from the children’s videos “La Granja de Zenón”.

The theme entered the songbook of international audiences last summer when actor and businessman Ashton Kutcher and his wife, also actress Mila Kunis, appeared singing it on their social networks.

The fun album also has the Puerto Rican reggaetonist Guaynaa singing “Gallina turuleca”, the song made popular in Spain in 1971 by Clowns on TV, and that this year has been reborn with such force that it even has a movie in his honor.

Colombian singer-songwriter Greeicy performs the Spanish version of the 19th century British lullaby “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”, under the name “Estrellita”.

His compatriot Yatra was in charge of singing the sweet tune “Mariposita”, while Panamanian artist Joey Montana made a new children’s version of “Picky”, his 2015 hit, under the name “Perrito Picky”, which tells the story of a puppy that does not want to bathe.

The songs are accompanied by cute animated videos, illustrated with images on pastel colored stages.

Yatra and Nacho are the only artists in the group who have previously reached out to children.

During the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, the Colombian spent an hour every night reading children’s stories and singing children’s songs on Instagram Live broadcasts.

For his part, the Venezuelan artist already has a children’s music album, which contains his successes as part of the duet Chyno and Nacho, with more child-friendly arrangements.