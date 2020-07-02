Season 4 of Call of Duty comes alongside Captain Price

Activision



Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It is now available for Xbox, PC and PS4.

The new season is available to download for free on all three platforms and its availability occurs one week later than planned, as Infinite Ward delayed the launch due to protests in the United States due to police violence.

The new season debuts new features to keep players active and for new purposes. In multiplayer and Warzone (the mode of battle royale) has new missions and challenges. By completing all challenges, the weapon blueprint will be obtained at the end of the season.

Another novelty is the new characters that arrive, including Captain Price, one of the most popular characters in the saga. Price’s arrival is accompanied by the new Fennec SMG and CR-56 AMAX weapons.

The Season 4 Battle Pass comes with 100 levels that players can unlock if they purchase the pass that costs 1,000 Call of Duty Points or 2,400 Call of Duty Points if they opt for 20 Level Auto Jump. The battle pass includes different items such as weapon camo, Call of Duty points, and other items; some of these items are free and all can be received regardless of whether they purchase the pass – or not.

