Sean Penn, 59, confirms he married Leila George, 28

Filmmaker Sean Penn confirmed that he married his partner, Leila George, in an intimate ceremony with few guests.

The actor, who turns 60 this month, told the presenter Seth Meyers in an interview the details of his union with George, 28, which took place on Thursday with a legal official contacted by video call.

“We had a Covid-19 wedding. By that I mean that a county commissioner was present at Zoom, and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way, ”revealed the artist.

According to People, Penn shares two children, Dylan Frances, 29, and Hopper Jack, 26, with his ex-wife, actress Robin Wright.

George is the oldest daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi, and although she is the couple’s only daughter, she has three half-siblings: Matteo, 22, from her mother; and Elias, 20, and Luka, 12, from their father.

One thing Penn agreed with Meyers is that her wedding to George, having been such a small event, was much less stressful than her previous unions. “Let’s say there are socially liberating factors thanks to Covid-19,” said the famous jokingly.

Rumors of the nuptials swirled over the weekend, after philanthropist Irena Medavoy congratulated the newlyweds through an Instagram post; The couple’s famous friends began to congratulate them on the social network prior to Penn’s confirmation, which occurred on Monday night.