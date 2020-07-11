Seagate launches a hard drive for the arrival of The Last of Us Part II

Seagate



Peripheral maker Seagate announced the release of a hard drive to celebrate the launch of The Last of Us Part II, one of the most anticipated games.

Seagate’s Game Drive hard drive in this edition of The Last of Us He’s painting black and laser-etched the tattoo of the Ellie character from the game. Seagate says in the announcement that this edition of the storage unit is optimized for Sony consoles.

The hard drive of The Last of Us Part II It has a 2TB capacity and can be connected as an external unit to a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Seagate says that the Game Drive will be available from June 19, the same day that The Last of Us Part II will start selling . Game Drive units are limited.

The Last of Us Part II It is the second installment of one of the most acclaimed and award-winning games among recent consoles. The original title was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The second installment has been in development for several years, but its release was delayed three times, with the most recent one in early 2020. The game, according to the last official published date by Sony, it will be out on June 19.

On Wednesday, May 20, Sony released a new gameplay trailer showing gameplay previews and comments from Neil Druckmann, director of game development. The title is a Sony exclusive for its consoles.