¿Se divorcian Kanye West y Kim Kardashian?

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West says on his Twitter account that he was trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, in a message that he deleted shortly after, according to various local media.

“I have been trying to get a divorce since Kim met Meek (Mill) at the (hotel) Warldolf,” wrote the candidate for president of the United States.

According to several media, West could be referring to a meeting that Kardashian and also rapper Meek Mill apparently had in said hotel to prepare a speech at a summit that was held in the city of Los Angeles in November 2018 on the reform of the system. of Criminal Justice.

His controversial statements come two days after starring in his first campaign act this Sunday after announcing his candidacy for the US Presidency, a peculiar rally in South Carolina in which he proposed to award a million dollars to those who have a baby.

West, whose announcement that he would run for the November election this month raised a lot of guesswork as to whether he was simply seeking publicity or even favoring reelection options for US President Donald Trump launched his fledgling campaign in the town of North Charleston.

The rapper appeared dressed in a bulletproof vest with the word “security” written in front, and gave a disjointed speech to hundreds of people, who were required to wear a mask to protect themselves from possible COVID-19 infections.

The rapper also sparked controversy, stating that the famous African-American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who participated in a clandestine network in the 19th century to remove dozens of blacks from the southern United States, “never actually freed slaves” but rather “He made them go to work for other white people.”

It is unclear what future the rapper’s campaign may have, which until just a few weeks ago fervently supported Trump, because the registration period has already expired in half a dozen territories and the requirements are complicated in others.