ScreenCraft Opens Submissions For Horror Screenplay Competition, ‘Sinister’ Scribe C. Robert Cargill To Serve On Jury

ScreenCraft has opened submissions for the eighth annual Horror Screenplay Competitors. They’ve additionally unveiled their jury which is a formidable roster of names within the horror recreation together with featured decide C. Robert Cargill, the horror screenwriter behind the Sinister franchise and Physician Unusual.

The competitors is open to movie, TV and brief screenplays from English-language writers worldwide. Winners will money prizes and entry to Hollywood business executives who’ve a deal with the horror style. There might be rolling thes for the competitors with June 30 being the ultimate the.

“We look ahead to discovering new screenwriting voices on this distinctive contest for horror screenwriters,” mentioned John Rhodes, ScreenCraft co-founder.

The 2020 jury contains:

C. Robert Cargill , producer and author (Sinister, Sinister 2, Physician Unusual)

, producer and author (Sinister, Sinister 2, Physician Unusual) Ryan Turek , VP of Growth at Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Exercise, Insidious, Sinister, Oculus, The Purge, Whiplash, Get Out)

, VP of Growth at Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Exercise, Insidious, Sinister, Oculus, The Purge, Whiplash, Get Out) Crystal Holt , Director of Scripted Programming at AMC (The Strolling Lifeless, Worry The Strolling Lifeless, Eli Roth’s Historical past of Horror Grasp Class, Jonestown: Terror within the Jungle, True Terror With George Takei)

, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC (The Strolling Lifeless, Worry The Strolling Lifeless, Eli Roth’s Historical past of Horror Grasp Class, Jonestown: Terror within the Jungle, True Terror With George Takei) Brittany Klesic , Inventive Government at Monkeypaw Productions (Get Out, Us, Candyman)

, Inventive Government at Monkeypaw Productions (Get Out, Us, Candyman) Sarah Christine, Growth Government at Goalpost Footage (The Invisible Man)

ScreenCraft’s previous winners have gone on to promote their scripts to main studios and have been employed by firms like Common, Netflix, Amazon, Millennium, CBS and plenty of extra. ScreenCraft’s winners have caught the eye of literary managers and brokers who’re open to signing to new author shoppers. Over 100 ScreenCraft writers have signed with prime administration firms and companies like three Arts, Nameless Content material, CAA, WME, UTA, APA, Paradigm, Lit Leisure, Brillstein amongst others. Extra particulars in regards to the competitors might be learn right here.