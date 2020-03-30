Screen Media Acquires Tom Berenger-Starring Thriller ‘Blood And Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has landed all North American rights to Blood and Cash (previously titled Allagash), an indie thriller starring Emmy-winning Hatfields & McCoys actor Tom Berenger. Lengthy-time cinematographer John Barr wrote and directed the movie, his characteristic directorial debut, which will probably be launched someday in Could.

The plot follows a retired veteran (Berenger) looking within the Allagash backcountry of Northern Maine who discovers a lifeless lady with a duffle bag containing a big sum of cash. Issues spiral uncontrolled when he encounters a bunch of criminals seeking the cash after a botched on line casino theft lands them in the course of the wintery woods whereas making an attempt to flee to Canada. As they hunt each other over the course of some days, the stark and frigid panorama frames a check of will and survival the place the hunter turns into the hunted.

Kristen Hager and Paul Ben-Victor co-star. Suza Horvat produced.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Screen Media,” mentioned Horvat. “Their help and enthusiasm for the movie has equaled that of our New-England-based traders, our buddies, and our crew concerned with making this occur. We’re trying ahead to getting Blood and Cash on the market for individuals to see.”

Stated Seth Needle, SVP of International Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Screen Media: “We’re actually impressed with the sturdy filmmaking and riveting story and are excited to be working with John and Suza to carry Blood and Cash to audiences very quickly. Plus, who doesn’t love watching Tom Berenger take motion?”

Screen Media’s upcoming slate contains Suicide Vacationer, a mystery-thriller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a historic drama Robert the Bruce with Angus MacFadyen, and Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage.