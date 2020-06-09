Scottish Church College merit list 2020 declared phase 1 2 admission Kolkata publish on www.scottishchurch.ac.in:

The Scottish Church College is going to announce the notification of Scottish Church College Merit List 2020 announced phase 1 2 admission Kolkata on the official site at www.scottishchurch.ac.in. In the Scottish Church, College Admission to any course in the college is provisional, subject to the final approval of the University of Kolkata. The university provides various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the students.

The Scottish Church College established in the year 1830 as the general assembly institution. The college is the second oldest in North Kolkata and has produced numerous outstanding people, chief among them being Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The college has been granted Grade A by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college also possesses the status of College with Potential for Excellence, a quality rating by the University Grants Commission. The College is now controlled and administered by the Church of North India (CNI) through the Diocese of Kolkata.

The Scottish Church College provides various courses like BA, BBA, BED, BSC to get access to the students. Recently it declares the merit list on the official site at www.scottishchurch.ac.in. After the announcement of all the benefits, the College starts the counseling and Scottish Church College admission process at the given time. The college admits students strictly by merit list prepared by the as per the university norms. So the students check their merit list eagerly as possible soon.

The students who submit their application form they check their Merit List on the official site which declared on the 15th of June 2020. Students have a good chance to get admission in the Scottish Church College. So the students can check their Merit List on the official site at www.scottishchurch.ac.in. There are various courses available for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Name of the College: Scottish Church College, Kolkata

Students who submit their application form in the Scottish Church College they first visit the official site of it www.scottishchurch.ac.in. Then on the home page find the link to “Scottish Church College Merit List 2020” and click on that. Then see the Scottish Church College Merit List and download it for further use.

