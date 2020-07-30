Scorsese talks to Apple and Netflix to finance his new movie

Getty



Super productions with big budgets and lots of visual effects don’t scare Martin Scorsese, as evidenced in his films Gangs of New York (2002), Hugo (2011) and The Irishman (2019). Your new project, Killers of the Flower Moon, follows that line, so the director would be in talks with Apple and Netflix to finance it, as reported The Wall Street Journal Friday, April 10.

The film already has Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, two frequent actors in Scorsese’s filmography, insured as protagonists. But these two stars are not enough to guarantee the financing of a study, since the budget of Killers of the Flower Moon it is $ 200 million.

Hence Scorsese are in talks with Apple TV Plus, Netflix and other platforms streaming to finance such an expensive feature film. It should be remembered that The Irishman, who used abundant visuals to rejuvenate his main cast – De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, among others – cost more than $ 150 million.

The film – which is partially endorsed by Paramount Pictures – tells the true story of the Osage Nation murders of Native Americans in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The investigation of these crimes was commissioned by a group of officers. that would later found the FBI.

Killers of the Flower Moon It does not have a release date in theaters yet.

