Scooby-Doo’s new movie won’t be released in theaters: report

Warner Bros



Scoob!, the new animated film based on the characters of the franchise Scooby-Doo, Created by Hanna-Barbera in 1969, it will be released in May.

The film’s producer, Warner Bros, told Variety that the film will be released on May 15 on PVOD (Premium Video On Demand), a system that allows renting newly released films through platforms streaming. The California studio film will be available for rent for $ 19.99 and for purchase for $ 24.99 in the United States and Canada.

According to the report, the film was slated to debut in theaters on May 15, but its release had to be canceled due to the crisis in the coronavirus that has the population in confinement and the movie theaters closed.

Warner Bros. is not the only company that has had to cancel the theatrical release of a movie and leave it to the streaming due to the pandemic. Recently, Disney announced that Artemis Fowl, His new movie based on the Eoin Colfer books, will be released on June 12 on Disney Plus without going through theaters as planned.

Disney has also had to rethink part of your release schedule for this year falling behind among others, Black Widow, which is delayed until November 6, 2020 or Eternals which goes from November 2020 to February 2021.

