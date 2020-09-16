Scientists make E. coli a beautiful bacterial work of art

BioCircuits Institute/UC San Diego



E. coli bacteria have a bad reputation for causing infections that can result in all kinds of discomfort for the sufferer. However, there is an unknown side to E. coli that makes it a kind of Claude Monet of the bacterial world.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego found that mixing E. coli with A. baylyi bacteria on an agar surface in a Petri dish produces impressive flower-like patterns.

Normally, E. coli cannot move on agar, but the A baylyi bacteria happily expand in the growth medium. By putting the two together, the organisms create scenic patterns, as the E. coli takes advantage of “the ride” on the other bacteria as the colony grows.

Scientists released a video in time-lapse of the process in action.

The result is beautiful, plus it’s helping scientists learn more about how bacteria can form patterns together. The team published their findings in the eLife publication last January.

“We were mixing both bacterial species for another project, but one morning I found a mysterious flower-shaped pattern in the petri dish where I had left the mixture the day before. [de bacterias]”said Liyang Xiong, the study leader.” The beauty of the pattern surprised me and I began to imagine how the bacterial cells could interact with each other to become artists. ”

E. coli will always have an unpleasant connotation, but we can also take a moment to appreciate its artistic side.

