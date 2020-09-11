Scientists develop wearable technology that avoids thermal sensors

UC San Diego



Night vision goggles have nothing to do with the new wearable technology developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego. The ambitious device seeks to camouflage the wearer with thermal sensors.

While current thermal cloaking technology works by matching the levels of heat emitted to a predetermined environment, this new prototype uses wax-like material that changes from liquid to solid to match changing ambient temperatures. Technology can adapt to changes in external temperatures in just minutes, while on the inside it remains comfortable for those who use it, according to a statement issued a few days ago by UC San Diego.

The next challenge for researchers is scaling the technology. Their goal is to produce a jacket with the technology integrated, but under current conditions the garment would weigh more than 4 pounds and would only run for an hour, according to the statement. The team explores thinner and lighter materials so that the garment can weigh two to three times less.

Until the new camo is available and waiting for buyers on the shelves, you can see how it works in this video: