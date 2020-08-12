Scientists create a kind of miniature GoPro for beetles

Mark Stone / University of Washington



We already have a new innovation in our scientific odyssey of creating tiny high-tech backpacks for animals. Fruit flies, pigeons and bees have had their time. And now it is the turn for the beetles to put on their backs tiny panoramic cameras.

“We have created a lightweight, low-power, wireless camera system that can capture a first-person view of what is happening from the perspective of an insect, or create a vision for a small robot,” said the professor at the University of Washington Shyam Gollakota, lead author of an essay on the system published in the journal Science Robotics.

The university posted a video showing how the camera works by transmitting black-on-white video to a phone. The app allows researchers to control the camera to rotate it for panoramic views.

The research team tested the camera packs on a beetle pretending to be dead and pinacate beetles and monitored them to make sure they were moving unhindered. The beetles did not seem bothered by the little extra weight they carried and lived another year after the project was completed.

“This is the first time we’ve had a first-person view from the back of a beetle as the insect walks,” says study co-author Vikram Iyer.

The camera is capable of operating for more than six hours when used with an accelerometer that activates the camera only when the beetle moves. Future versions of the appliance may use solar energy.

The camera works on both small robots and insects. The researchers said they created “the smallest ground robot that works with power autonomy and wireless vision” for this project.

The insect-sized robot moves through vibrations, although it has to pause its movements to capture steady images with the camera.

This beetle camera system can help scientists learn more about insects and how they interact with their environment. You can also create a new way to image hard-to-reach areas.

