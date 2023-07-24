School Spirits Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

The teen supernatural drama series, with many twists, turns, and unexpected events, make the show worth watching. Today, we are back again with one such supernatural-thriller drama series, School Spirits, that have received a good response from the audience and reviewers.



In addition, the show has received 7.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates the show’s potential to be released for the second season.

If you like thriller drama series, then School Spirits Season 1 will entertain you the most. We have added all the latest information about the School Spirits Season 2. In the below sections, we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and a trailer release for the School Spirits Season 2.

School Spirits Season 2 Release Date

Peyton List’s recent release, School Spirits Season 1, combines supernatural drama with a thriller. The audience praised the show’s efforts, and within a few weeks, it became the fan’s favorite. Currently, the series runs for one season only, and many fans eagerly await the show’s renewal for a second season.

In addition, the first season of School Spirits premiered on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023, and since then, many fans have been wondering whether the School Spirits will return for the second season.

So, for that instance, here we have good news for you all. In June 2023, the show makers confirmed that School Spirits will be released for a second season. But unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for School Spirits Season 2.

According to some sources, the School Spirits Season 2 may release by the end of 2023 or in the early months of 2024. Since the first season was concluded recently, fans may need some patience as it may take a whole year to watch the upcoming season of School Spirits.

School Spirits Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud’s School Spirits is an American supernatural drama series that revolves around teen drama, suspense, and thriller storyline. Gradual build-ups, twisted scripts, and chemistry among the featured cast members combine and provide a worth-watching drama series.



The plot of School Spirits season 1 follows a teen girl, Maddie (Peyton List), who is stuck in mysterious afterlife events. She falls into such events as she wants to understand the condition of her own disappearance and to solve crimes.

But as she dives deep into the ocean of mysteries, she encounters unexpected twists and turns that surprise her. The unsolved secrets, lies, and unimaginable turns enhance the show’s thriller.

Apart from the lead character, Maddie Nears, we have also been introduced to Simon Elroy (Kristian Flores), Wally Clark (Milo Manheim), Nicole Herrera (Kiara Pichardo), Claire Zomer (Rainbow Wedell), and many others.

School Spirits Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers, Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud have featured many talented and promising star casts for the School Spirits Season 1. Now fans have already started making guesses about the upcoming star casts of the School Spirits Season 2.



We have added a complete list of cast members who may return for the School Spirits Season 2.

Peyton List as Maddie Nears

Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter

Milo Manheim as Wally Clark

Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy

Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera

Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer

Nick Pugliese as Charley

Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda

Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin

Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson

RaeAnne Boon as Dawn

Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears

School Spirits Season 2 Episode List

Since the showrunners have yet to announce the official release date and episode titles for the School Spirits Season 2, we can not predict the episode titles.

However, here we have highlighted a complete list of School Spirits Season 1 episode titles. Have a look at it.

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 01 – My So-Called Death

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 02 – The Fault of Our Scars

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 03 – Dead And Confused

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 04 – Ghoul Intentions

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 05 – The Twilight End Zone

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 06 – Grave The Last Dance

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 07 – Seance Anything

School Spirits Season 1 Episode 08 – Madison Body

Where To Watch School Spirits Season 2?

School Spirits is an American supernatural teen drama series initially created and developed by famous screenwriters Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud. Peyton Roid List played the lead role of Maddie Nears. The makers have released only one season of the School Spirits series, and many fans are waiting for the show’s second season.

School Spirits, the YA drama series starring Peyton List, is returning to Paramount+. The streamer has renewed the series for a second season, two months after the first season ended https://t.co/6eWnu23SA7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 20, 2023

However, if you have yet to watch School Spirits Season 1 or have recently discovered this fantastic supernatural teen drama series, head to Paramount+ and binge-watch all the episodes for Season 1. Moreover, the show makers recently announced the renewal of the School Spirits series for a second season. So it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In School Spirits Season 2?

Generally, the number of show or series episodes depends on the story length and screenwriting. We have received only one season for the School Spirits series, and in June 2023, the showrunners revealed that the show will return for a second season. But since they have not shared the official release date, we can not predict the exact number of episodes.

However, eight episodes might get premiered with the School Spirits season 2 because the first installment was also released with the same number of episodes.

School Spirits Season 2 Makers Team

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the production team members working day and night to provide the best quality content. School Spirits are the complete set of supernatural-thriller drama series created and developed by renowned screenwriters and producer Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinud.

‘SCHOOL SPIRITS’ has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/Kw3ZlqnCYu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 20, 2023

In addition to that, the duo has also served as the executive producers along with Oliver Goldstick and Max Winkler. Craig Dean Devine is the cinematographer for the School Spirits Season 1.

School Spirits Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer helps the showrunners build hype for the show, and more audiences can talk about the upcoming storyline. However, unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for the School Spirits Season 2. And not only that, but the official trailer is also yet to be announced.

However, we have provided an official trailer link for the School Spirits Season 1. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show. So click the link above to watch the School Spirits Season 1 official trailer. Moreover, once the showrunners release the official School Spirits Season 2 trailer, we will update them here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the latest information about the School Spirits Season 2 release date. Undoubtedly, the show has all the potential to be released for a second season. When the showrunners dropped the first season of the School Spirits Series, many fans were asking about the second season. Luckily, the makers have confirmed the official School Spirits Season 2 renewal.

So when there will be a second season for the School Spirits Series, we will update you with the latest information. Till then, enjoy the earlier seasons of the School Spirits Series and stay connected to our website to get more information on shows like School Spirits.