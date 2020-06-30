Scarlett Johansson exposes Hollywood’s demands on the body

Scarlett Johansson, interpreter of The Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says that Hollywood pressures celebrities to stay slim and fit.

“There has always been pressure on actors to stay slim,” noted the star of films like Jojo Rabbit and Ella.

Regarding how she has maintained a stable weight without falling into eating disorders or diets that endanger her life, she indicated that she prefers natural things.

“There is a weight that I like to maintain, which is slim but healthy. But there is a healthy way to maintain that weight and there is an unhealthy way, “said the 35-year-old actress.

He clarified that she respects how other colleagues comply with this unwritten requirement in the contracts of the film industry, because each person has their reasons and job yearnings.