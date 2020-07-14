Scarface will return to the screen under the direction of Luca Guadagnino

Scarface, the story of the drug trafficker they played Al Pacino in 1983 and Paul Muny in 1932, he will return to the big screen, by the hand of the Oscar nominee, Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name).

In a note from Variety, published this May 14, it is stated that Universal Pictures The project is in gear, with Joel Coen and Ethan Coen as screenwriters. The Coen brothers have won four aa Academia awards, and accumulate successes such as The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001), No Country for Old Men (2007) and True Grit (2010).

No date for the premiere of the new Scarface No news about the cast.

In the 1983 version, Oliver Stone was the screenwriter and Brian de Palma the director. Pacino (Tony Montana) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Elvira) were the protagonists. In this adaptation, the protagonist is a Cuban expressionist.

The tape had already been adapted in 1932, with Howrad Hawks directing. Paul Muny (Tony Camonte) played an Italian mobster, as he appears in the 1929 eponymous novel written by Armitage Trail, which inspired the film.

Guadagnino is known for his intimate stories and for having complete freedom when shooting his films. So it was with the remake of Suspiria, a free adaptation of the film directed by Darío Argento in 1977. The film received mixed reviews. So this will be the director’s first “big” project.

Guadagnino directed Call Me by Your Name, film released in 2017, which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Won one: Best Original Screenplay.