‘Scandal’ Alum Dan Bucatinsky Signs With Gersh Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky has signed with Gersh for appearing. The transfer comes as Bucatinsky, who received a visitor actor Emmy for his portrayal of James Novak on ABC’s Scandal, returns to the community as a collection common on comedy collection The Baker and the Magnificence.

Actor, author, producer and creator Bucatinsky co-starred within the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy movie Second Act and was seen on stage because the lead of the Los Angeles manufacturing of Quack on the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

His different tv credit embrace 24: Legacy, Marry Me, Will & Grace, Superstore, Gray’s Anatomy, Buddies, Weeds, Curb Your Enthusiasm in addition to HBOs cult hit The Comeback and Showtime’s Net Remedy, which he produced with longtime producing associate, Lisa Kudrow, by way of their firm Is or Isn’t Leisure. They’re additionally the longtime producers of the Emmy successful docuseries Who Do You Assume You Are?, which can return to its authentic community NBC for its 11th season, and recreation present 25 Phrases Or Much less, which is heading into its second season, hosted by Meredith Vieira.

Bucatinsky’s movie roles embrace Steven Spielberg’s The Put up, Below The Tuscan Son and The Reverse of Intercourse. He was additionally the author, producer and star of All Over The Man, launched by Lionsgate in 2001, and the creator of the best-seller, Does This Child Make Me Look Straight.

Bucatinsky continues to be repped by Principal Leisure and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Youthful & Gentle. Is or Isn’t Leisure stays repped by CAA.