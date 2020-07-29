Scam threatens to expose recorded material from your webcam

Andrew Brookes/ Getty Images



You may get an email that starts saying, in English: “I know, XXXXX, it’s your password.” The email is sent by scammers who claim to have access to your password, personal and work contacts, and sensitive audiovisual material, supposedly recorded from the camera or copied from the screen of your device. The first thing you should know is that it is a scam.

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET in Spanish



These types of cyber scams have been active for years, but in recent days they have regained strength. In the email, the extortionist claims to have your password and requires you to pay $ 1,900 via Bitcoin in the next 24 hours so that he doesn’t post a compromising video of you.

In the email, the extortionist claims to have placed a malware on a pornographic site visited by the user, which allowed him to access the screen and camera of the device, as well as his Messenger, Facebook and email contacts.

However, the reality is that these types of emails are usually automated and the scammer does not really have any type of compromising video of you or access to your accounts or contacts.

What is certain is that the password quoted in the email – which you have possibly not used in years – has been obtained through a leaked database on the network and if you are one of the people who does not change their passwords regularly you could be scared

To verify if any of your passwords or accounts is compromised, you can use the Have I Been Pwned website. If so, make sure update your passwords and use the two-factor authenticationSo that even if hackers have your password, they cannot easily access your accounts.

The passwords used in this scam are often old and possibly not even active. However, we recommend taking the necessary precautionary measures so that your information does not fall into the wrong hands and avoid being the victim of any type of scam or hack.

