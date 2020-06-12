SBI SO Recruitment 2020 for 412 Specialist Officers vacancies apply at www.sbi.co.in:

The state bank of India has announced the notification of SBI SO Recruitment 2020 for 412 Specialist Officers jobs at the official site www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who want to get the job in SBI they submit their application form before the last date of submission. It is the best job opportunity for applicants to get a government job in banking sector. So candidates who want to apply for SBI SO recruitment they submit their application form before the last date.

The State Bank of India is known as SBI. It is a Government authorized Organization. The SBI’s headquarter located in Mumbai, Maharashtra State. The SBI India contains 13000 branches all over the Country. SBI is one of the bigger banks in India. Lately, the state bank of India declares the recruitment notification of SBI SO Recruitment 2020 for the job of Specialist Officer on the official site at www.sbi.co.in.

Competitors who find the job in the banking sector have the latest news, that SBI announces recruitment information on the official website at www.sbi.co.in. The SBI announces the hiring of Special Officers among the 412 number of vacant seats. The last date for presenting the application form is 22nd October 2020. So eligible candidates can submit their form on the official website.

SBI Recruitment vacancy details and Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Foundation: State Bank of India

Name of the post: Special Officers

Total job vacancy: There are a total of 412 posts available

Assistant Manager: 180 posts

Developer: 50 posts

Project Manager: 29 posts

Business Analyst: 18 posts

Technical Lead: 12 posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed BE/ BTech/ BSc in Engineering, MBA from the government recognized institute or universities.

Age Limits:

Assistant Manager post: 21 years to 30 years

Developer job: 25 years to 35 years

Project manager job: 28 years to 40 years

Application Fee: Applicants pay Rs.600/- and SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates pay Rs.100/- through the online payment method.

Selection process: SBI first conducts the online test and then do a personal interview.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Manager: Rs.23700 – 42020/-

Developer: Rs.31705 – 45950/-

How to apply SBI SO Recruitment 2020?

Candidates first go to the official site at www.sbi.co.in. At the home page click on the recruitment tab. Download the application form and fill with carefully. Make the online payment of application fee. Get printout for further use.

