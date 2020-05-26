SBI Recruitment 2020 @www.sbi.co.in SBI Result for SO/PO/Clerk Jobs Notification:

Hey, guys! This is an excellent chance for the job-seeking candidates who have completed the graduation or any equivalent education from any of the recognized institutions. The state bank of India has announced the recruitment process for the vacancies in the organization.

The official board has also mentioned the post’s name in the official notification of the recruitment update. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam from the website. You can also download the online notification from the website to check the recruitment criteria.

SBI recruitment notification 2020

The recruitment board has published the online notification on the official site as well as in the daily newspapers. The board also invites the registration forms from the eligible aspirants to participate in the selection exam. The candidates should check the official booklet from the website and read it carefully to send your online applications for the recruitment of 2020. The eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, selection process and other aspects are provided along with the notification attachments. The candidates also send their application form before the last date of the registration process. For more details check the official website.

Important details

Name of the board : state bank of India.

: state bank of India. Name of the posts: probationary officer, clerk, and specialist officer.

probationary officer, clerk, and specialist officer. Location : India.

: India. Application date: Available now.

Available now. Admit card: will be updated soon.

will be updated soon. Website: www.sbi.nic.in

Age limit

The aspirants who want to apply for the selection process should be aged between 21 years to 30 years at the time of the application process. The candidates can also check the age relaxation details from the online notification also. The board also mentioned the age relaxation details a per the government norms.

Educational details

The candidates should have the minimum educational qualification to apply for the selection process. The candidates should complete any of the graduation or post-graduation from recognized college or university.

The aspirants can be from B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc and much more.

Salary package

The selected candidates will get the salary package as per the pay scale prescribed by the authority. You can check the pay scale from the official web page as well.

Selection process

The candidates who have applied from the online mode are informed to attend the selection exam conducted by the authority as per the scheduled date.

The selection process will also include written test, mains exam and personal interview followed by document verification.

Application fee

The candidates who send their application forms from the online mode also informed to pay the application fee through online mode. The registration forms without the application fee will not be considered for the recruitment process.

Fee for general and OBC candidates: Rs.600/-

Fee for others: Rs.100/-

Online application process 2020

The board expects the huge amount of online registrations from the aspirants. So they decided to conduct the online test in various centers. The board also check the received application forms and informs the candidates about their eligibility to attend the election exam. For more details check the board website regularly.

How to apply SBI Recruitment from online mode

It’s very easy to send the application forms from online mode by following the instructions provided here. This will help the candidates to send their registrations within the stipulated time slot.

First, go to the official website using the link.

Now search for the registration link from the web page.

Now enter the details as per the required format and attach the required documents.

Now pay the application fee and enter the details too.

Then submit the form from online mode.

And finally, take a print out copy for your use.

SBI associate clerk result 2020, SBI associate clerk recruitment, exam date – Admit card, Answer key, Exam pattern, syllabus:

The State Bank of India is going to declare the notification of the SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020 on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. So the candidates who attend the written test for the post of SBI Associate Clerk they can Compare their Result 2020 on the official website.

There was a broad range of candidates appeared in the SBI Clerk Written Test. Soon it declares the Result on the official website. So the candidates check the product on the main portal. SBI announce the recruitment for the post of Associates Clerk on the official site. For that, there were many candidates are demanded State Bank of India Associates Clerk Post.

More and more candidates are applied for this recruitment because State Bank of India is the most prominent bank in across India. So the applier has best opportunity to set their career in the government banking job. Candidates who applied for State Bank of India recruitment they will appear in the exam. State Bank of India holds the written exam for different posts. For this SBI Recruitment jobs, a huge number of vacant seats are available.

This number of seats have opposite the second number of candidates are applied for the State Bank of India Recruitment. So the SBI has a critical situation to candidates for these posts. Among this situation, SBI held three-phase for select the candidates such as the prelims exam, main exam and then conduct an interview.

SBI held Group discussion for candidates who decided in a meeting process. Therefore all the candidates who want to hire in the SBI posts must have clear this all-around at a high score. So candidates have significant challenges that all-round remove completely with good marks and positive attitudes.

About State Bank of India:

The State Bank of India recognized as SBI. State Bank of India is public sector banking. It provides financial service for the customers. SBI Headquarters situated at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. State Bank of India endowed in the year 1st July 1955, but the first origin of SBI into 1806 and SBI know as the bank of Calcutta than in 1921; its name changed to Bank of Bengal.

In 1955, the reserve bank of India acquired the controlling interest of the Imperial Bank of India, and it named as State Bank of India. The current Chairperson of SBI is Arundhati Bhattacharya. It is the total government-owned company by India. SBI has more than 22000 branches which include 191 foreign offices among 36 countries. It is India’s largest bank. SBI get 60th rank in the list of top 1000 Banks in the world by “The Banker.”

SBI provides also give banking facilities systems for their customers as online banking and transactions. State Bank of India offers India services to suit all types of customers such as Banking Subsidiaries, Foreign Subsidiaries, Nonbanking Subsidiaries, and joint ventures. Today more than 95% people of India have an account in the State Bank of India. SBI is most popular today because it provides excellent service for all customers.

SBI Banking Facilities:

SBI offers banking facilities like Personal Banking, Agricultural Banking, NRI Services, International Banking, SME, and Corporate Banking. Personal Banking is available for an individual. In the private banking, it gives solutions as saving accounts, deposits, personal loans, insurance product, and educational loans.

As the agricultural business facilities offer various schemes to help farmers such as Gold Loan, Tractor Loan, Horticulture, Irrigation, and Dairy farm loans in minimum interest. NRI who are staying abroad, have got the best facilities by the SBI such as investment in different currencies for BRI’s.

SBI gives services to small businesses for their investment in the business. It also provides corporate banking facilities to the private organization such as corporate accounts, salary account to an employee, credit cards, current account, and insurances. SBI has more than 8500 number ATMs available in India. The bank also facilities to give free transactions of money.

It also offers various services including merchant banking services, fund management, factorial services, and first dealership in government securities, credit cards, and insurance.

The State Bank of India includes an eight banking subsidiaries are State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SSBJ), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), State Bank of India (SBI), State Bank of Indore (SBIR), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Saurashtra (SBS), State Bank of Mysore (SBM) and State Bank of Travancore (SBT).

State Bank of India is the largest bank in India with operations in many countries worldwide in southeastern Asian Regions like Bangladesh, Nepal, Shri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Maldives.

SBI Products and services:

State Bank of India offers various products and services for all types of customers. SBI provides various goods and services like Personal Banking, NRI Services, Agriculture, International, Corporate, SMA, Domestic Treasury, etc.

The SBI provides services under Retail Banking such as Team Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Housing Loan, Educational Loan, Personal Loan, For Pensioners, Mortgage of Property, Shares, and Debentures, Plus Scheme, Medi-Plus Scheme, Rates of Interest.

State Bank of India offers services from banking to financial services like Personal Banking, Rural and Agricultural Banking, NRI Services, International Banking, SME, and Corporate Banking. State Bank of India provides the best career opportunities for the candidates who are seeking the job.

SBI offers various posts for the recruitment like Clerks, Probationary Officers, individual officers, Assistant Manager, Manager, etc. SBI has 5 Associate banks as now such as State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur. There topmost five banks are available in India such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), and Punjab National Bank.

SBI NRI Accounts:

NRI Savings Bank Account

Foreign Currency non-residents deposit accounts

NRI Term Deposits

NRI Car Loan Schemes

Miscellaneous Services

Tax benefits for NRIs

NRI Home loans

Remittances to India

SBI India Loans:

Home Loans

Easy travel loans

Gram Nivas Scheme

Car loans

Education Loans

Property Loans

Festival Loans

Loan to Pensioners

Rent Plus

SBI Career loans

Credit Khazana

Loan for earnest money deposit

Loan against shares and debentures

SBI Recruitment for different Posts:

State Bank of India is most famous for their it declare many recruitments for various seats in the every year. State Bank of India reports the recruitment notification for various posts on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. So the candidates have the proper opportunity for getting the job in SBI in all over India.

SBI Offers attractive salary package for their all employees. For SBI recruitment posts any Graduate, Post Graduate candidates are applying as per the post educational requirements. Experience people are also eligible to apply for SBI Recruitment.

To get the job in SBI candidates must have to clear all round of selection process like prelims exam, main exam, interview process, etc. State Bank of India declares the recruitment notification for different posts like Probationary Officers (PO), Assistant Clerk, Manager, Assistant Manager, etc.

SBI announce recruitment notification for every year of the number of different jobs. The position was available at the various places across India. It not fixed for candidates to where they get the job. SBI offers the area at the position of Vacancies.

State Bank of India Admit Card available now:

SBI released the notification State Bank of India Admit Card for various posts on the official portal of SBI at www.sbi.co.in. The Admit card is the important to document for seating in the exam hall. So the candidates who want to give SBI written test they must download their Admit Card from the official website.

Without Admit Card on one can get the entry into an exam room. The Hall Ticket contains various information regarding examination like that candidate’s name, candidate’s roll number, seat number, exam center, photograph, time, date, date of birth and much more information.

Candidates download their call letter to enter their registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password. After downloading Admit Card, candidates need to check all details of it. So the candidates who applied for the State Bank of India Recruitment posts they can download their Admit Card from the central portal. The Admit card availability date is available now.

At the time exam candidates must carry with original ID proof as Adhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID and also passport size photo and Hall Ticket.

State Bank of India Syllabus & Exam Pattern:

SBI recruitment posts syllabus is available now on the official site. Candidates who are searching the State Bank of India recruitment exam they can download the syllabus from the official website.

SBI Syllabus includes various topics such as General English, General Knowledge, general aptitude and reasoning subjects, banking awareness, arithmetic and logical sections. SBI conducts two exam first prelims exam and second main exam. Candidates also download the previous year question papers in the pdf format. It is very helpful for candidates to start the preparation of examination.

The Prelims exam pattern contains total 100 marks. The question will ask from the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Exam time duration will 1 hour. Each section contains 35 marks. The main exam pattern includes total 200 marks. The topics will come from Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness from banking industry reference and computer knowledge.

Descriptive Test contains 50 marks and includes 1 hour. So now all applicants can download the exam syllabus and exam pattern from the official website and start preparation of exam and get good marks in the exam. After completing of written test, candidates who qualified in the written examination they will call for Group Discussion and Interview process. The bank will consider all the qualifying marks of group discussion and interview.

SBI Answer Key:

State Bank of India declares the notification of SBI Answer Key available on the official site. The Candidates who appeared in the SBI written test for various posts they can download answer key from the central portal. It is very helpful to get the idea about the exam result. Answer key available in the pdf format.

So candidates download directly in pdf and get the print out for external use. Answer Key is most useful for all examiners to check their result. Candidates can check their result from the answer key and make their effect. So they can have an idea about their exam result of their recruitment post.

Recently, the State Bank of India conducts written test for different posts. Candidates can check their answer from question booklet code wise, so candidates estimate their marks. Answer key also helps for all candidates access their performance in the exam and their eligibility in the further selection process.

SBI conduct the written test for different posts in across India. In this written exam, there are a large number of candidates appeared in the exam. The answer key available in the set wise like set A set B set C and set D. So candidates can download it to related their set.

SBI Result for Different posts:

Lately, the State Bank of India conducts the written test for various posts. Now it declares the result notification on the main portal. There is a broad range of candidates appears in the various posts written exam. So candidates can check their result on the official site.

Every candidate gives best efforts to get a high score in the exam. Here some steps are given to check the result it is helping for you. After the declaration of result, candidates who qualified in written test they will be the call for an interview.

This all process depends on marks getting by the candidates. SBI Recruitment Board also declares the cutoff marks and merit list on the main portal. SBI Recruitment Board decides the minimum marks, so candidates need to score its equal or higher marks than this. State Bank of India recruitment board gives 5% marks relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBS/ PWD and XS category candidates.

The general category candidates can expect a minimum of 50 to 60 marks as a cut-off. SBI also declares the minimum cut off marks. So that candidate who wants to go for the next selection process they must get minimum cut off marks. Final selection of candidates based on written test and interview process. However, preliminary exam performance will not add to the final merit list.

SBI conducts the written examination every year for different posts. SBI declares the direct links for candidates to get the result easily. The SBI total selection process complete in three-phase. The first step is the prelims exam; the second step is the main exam, and the third phase is the interview. Candidates can check their results through entering roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

SBI Associate Clerk Result:

After completion of the SBI recruitment posts, SBI announces the result notification on the official site. Applicants who attempt the exam which conducts by SBI recruitment board they can check their exam result at the official website at www.sbi.co.in.

After declaring the result, SBI prepares the merit list. Candidates will have to get qualifying marks that have to add in the merit list. But prelims exam scores will not be included in the final merit list, only final exam and interview process marks added in the final merit list. So candidates who get the high score only will call for an interview process.

The qualifying marks will decide by the State Bank of India, and it publishes after the declaration of result. To qualify for the interview, candidates must get 104 to 180 marks out of 200 marks. After that candidate who has desired a high score in the interview, they considered as final selection for the particular post.

SBI releases the marks as per sections like English, Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, and general awareness which have in candidates appeared. For the interview process, as per the ratio maximum, three candidates will call for each vacancy.

To select in final round candidates must select from all the SBI Recruitment round. Candidates who selected in the final round they will be allotted at any branch of SBI in throughout the country.

Download State Bank of India Result 2020:

Name of the Corporation State Bank of India (SBI) Name of the posts Associate Clerk posts SBI Exam Date 25th and 26th June 2020 SBI Result Date Declare very soon Post Category SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020

How to check SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020?

Candidates who appeared in the SBI Associate Clerk written test they first visit the official site at www.sbi.co.in. On the official site at candidates click on the SBI Result Link. Enter your registration number and date of birth and Registration number. After click on submit button and take a printout of the result for the further use.

Reported Address of State Bank of India:

Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Center, Tulsiani Chambers, 1st Floor, (West Wing), Fress Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021, India.

SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020

Official site: www.sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2020 for Deputy Manager Vacancies Apply at sbi.co.in:

The State Bank of India is declaring their new SBI Recruitment 2020 through official SBI portal sbi.co.in. The bank is offering lots of Deputy Manager as well as Deputy General Manager posts. Interested candidates may apply through the official SBI website sbi.co.in.

Essential details regarding the SBI Recruitment 2020 are available below. First read all these details and then if you come under the criteria then apply for it. More details are available at the official notification through website sbi.co.in. Also, candidates must complete various procedures before the last date.

SBI Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 41 Posts

Post-Wise Vacancies:

Deputy Manager – Law: 40 Posts

Deputy General Manager – Law: 01 Post

Required Educational Qualification:

For Deputy Manager Posts:

Candidates should have their Graduation degree with Law/ Law Graduates with five years of Integrated Law course from a government recognized institute. Those who have enrolled as Advocates with Bar Council should have four years of experience as Law Officer.

For Deputy General Manager Posts:

Candidates should have their Graduation degree with Law/ Law Graduates with five years of Integrated Law course from a leading and recognized Institute. Those who have experience as Law officer in the Legal department of known banks/ financial institutes may also apply for these posts.

Age Limit:

For Deputy Manager Posts:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 25 to 35 years.

For Deputy General Manager Posts:

Age should be between 35 to 45 years to apply for these jobs.

Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen etc. will receive age relaxation in their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

To apply for SBI Recruitment 2020, interested candidates must complete registration procedures. For that they need to pay the fees as per below details:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 600/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Other Candidates: 100/- rupees

SBI Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Numerous selection procedures including Written Test, Personal Interview, Computer Test, etc. will schedule. Those who applied for these posts must attend these screening procedures. After each procedure, the department will release a list of selected candidates.

Finally, selected ones will get their jobs as per the post they have applied. For these selection procedures, the official portal will soon release schedule and admit cards.

Pay Scale:

Finally, selected ones will get their salary as per below details:

For Deputy Manager Posts:

Between 31,705/- to 45,950/- rupees

For Deputy General Manager Posts:

Between 68,680/- to 76,520/- rupees

Steps To Apply for SBI Recruitment 2020:

To apply for any of these posts, aspirants should refer to the official site. The official site is Go to the Careers Section and search for various recruitments. At the official link, click and read the official notification. Then go to Apply Online link. Start filling the form and enter all required details. Pay registration fees via mentioned modes of fees payment. At last click on Submit Button and complete all procedures. For further reference, get a print of the filled form.

Important Dates:

Apply Online From 19th May 2020

Last Date of Applying 9th June 2020

Check Here Official Recruitment 2020 Notification

Apply Online for SBI Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.sbi.co.in