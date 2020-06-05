SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 Announce for Junior Associates JAA Exam Cut off Marks Merit List available at www.sbi.co.in:

The State Bank of India has published the notification of the SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 announcement for Junior Associates JAA Exam Cut off Marks Merit List on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Associate exam for the SBI Recruitment post they can check their Result on the official website. For this recruitment post, a full range of candidates attends an SBI Clerk Main Written test. Now SBI Issued the Result on the official site. So the candidates check the Result 2020 on the central portal.

The State Bank of India recognized as the SBI. It is a government organization in India. SBI Have a maximum number of an employee are in all the branches across in India. SBI headquarters located in Mumbai, India. As per the information, SBI declares recruitments for the posts of Junior Associates (JA) and Junior Agricultural Associates (JAA) for the number of posts. For this recruitment number of candidates are applied. Now it declares the result notification.

The SBI has successfully conducted a written test for the post of JA & JAA on 22nd May, 28th & 29th May & 4th and 5th June 2020. For this recruitment, a large number of candidates attempt the written test. Candidates who appeared in the exam they could check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. Selected candidates have the best opportunity to make a career in the government banking sector. SBI also declares the cutoff marks.

SBI released the notification of SBI Clerk Mains Merit List 2020 on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who passed the written test they will call for the further selection process. Therefore they can check their name on the merit list. For the post of Junior Associate and Junior Agricultural Associates, more than 18855 vacancies available.

Name of the Bank State Bank of India (SBI) Name of the post Junior Associates (JA) & Junior Agricultural Associates (JAA) Total seats More than 18855 seats available Exam Date – Result Date Announce soon Post Category SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 announce for Junior Associates JAA Exam Cut off Marks Merit List

Candidates visit the official site at www.sbi.co.in. At the home page click on link SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020. Download Your SBI Result. Take a print out for further use.

Official site: www.sbi.co.in